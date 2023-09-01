Kenya Waives Visa Requirements for DR Congo Nationals

Kenya has effective September 1 removed visa requirements for Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) nationals.

Immigration and Citizen Services Director General Evelyn Cheluget said in a circular that the waiver is in compliance with “the East Africa Community (EAC) regulations on free movement of persons within the member states.”

“The government has removed DRC from category 2 to category 1 of the visa requirement in compliance with the East Africa Community,” reads the circular addressed to regional heads, missions abroad and officers in -charge of border points.

“You are required to bring this information to the attention of all officers working under you.”

In April last year, the DR Congo officially joined the EAC as its seventh member, with the signing of the Treaty of Accession at State House.

This was after DRC fulfilled conditions outlined in Articles 3 and 4 of the Treaty for the establishment of the EAC.

President William Ruto has since taking office waived visa requirements for South Africa, Djibouti and now the DRC.

