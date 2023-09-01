A passport is a crucial travel document that allows Kenyan citizens to travel internationally.

If you’re planning to obtain or renew your passport in Kenya, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to acquire a passport in kenya.

Gather the Required Documents

Before you begin the passport application process, make sure you have the necessary documents ready:

National ID or Birth Certificate: You will need to present your original National ID card or a valid Kenyan Birth Certificate. Old Passport (for Renewals): If you’re renewing your passport, provide your old passport. Two Passport-sized Photos: These should be recent, clear, and meeting the Kenyan passport photo requirements. Duly Filled Application Form: You can obtain this form from the Immigration Department’s website (www.immigration.go.ke) or the immigration offices. Create an eCitizen Account

Kenya has a digital platform called eCitizen (www.ecitizen.go.ke), where you can apply for various government services, including passports. Create an account on the eCitizen portal if you don’t already have one.

Fill in the Passport Application Form

Log in to your eCitizen account.

Select the “Department of Immigration Services.”

Click on “Submit Application” and choose “Passport” as your service.

Carefully fill out the passport application form online. Make sure all details are accurate.

After completing the form, download and print the application invoice.

Pay the Applicable Fees

Go to the “Payments” section on the eCitizen portal.

Pay the appropriate passport processing fee using mobile money, debit card, or other available payment options.

Save or print the payment confirmation for your records.

Book an Appointment

On the eCitizen portal, schedule an appointment for your passport application. Select the preferred immigration office and date.

Ensure you arrive at the immigration office on your scheduled appointment day with all required documents.

Attend the Interview

On the appointed day, go to the immigration office you selected during your appointment booking.

Submit your application form, supporting documents, and payment receipt.

You will be interviewed by an immigration officer.

Biometric Data Capture

After the interview, your biometric data, including fingerprints and a digital photograph, will be captured.

Processing Time

Passport processing typically takes approximately 10 working days for regular applications. However, you can choose an express service for a shorter processing time, but it will cost more.

Collect Your Passport

After the processing period, collect your new passport from the same immigration office where you submitted your application.

You will need to present the application invoice and your National ID card for verification.

Passport Renewals

If you’re renewing your passport, follow the same process but submit your old passport along with the other required documents.

The renewal process usually takes about 5 working days.

Remember to keep your passport in a safe and secure place to prevent loss or damage. Additionally, always check the expiration date before traveling and renew your passport well in advance if it’s about to expire. That is how to acquire a passport in Kenya. Safe travels!

