DStv Kenya New Packages: Sh3,000 Sports Tier Gets Premier League, Champions League, Europa & Conference League

DStv Kenya has confirmed a major overhaul of its subscription line-up, cutting its six existing packages down to four. The new structure takes effect on November 5, 2026, with monthly prices ranging from Sh750 to Sh7,300. The announcement, made on October 26, marks the first comprehensive review of MultiChoice Kenya’s product portfolio in its 30-year history.

The new packages — Starter, Select, Sports and Ultimate — are designed to offer clearer choices and better value, according to MultiChoice Kenya CEO Nzola Miranda. All four will be available on both satellite and DStv Stream at the same price points.

DStv Starter — Sh750 per month

Starter is the entry-level package, offering up to 116 channels. It replaces the old DStv Access tier and costs half of what Access currently charges. The line-up includes local entertainment channels such as Maisha Magic Plus and Maisha Magic Loko, plus Cartoon Network, Disney Junior, La Liga and Novela+.

Starter also introduces SuperSport KICKOFF, a new channel that broadcasts selected live matches from major football leagues, including the Premier League. However, it does not carry the full Premier League season — that remains on the Sports tier.

DStv Select — Sh1,500 per month

Select sits in the middle of the range with up to 149 channels. It replaces the old Family package and costs Sh750 less per month. The package covers movie channels, local and international series, selected football and other sports, lifestyle content and children’s programming.

For viewers who want films without paying for premium sport, Select is the first tier to include M-Net Movies+ and Stars. Kenya does not get a standalone Movies & Series package like some other African markets, so Select is the entry point for dedicated movie channels.

DStv Sports — Sh3,000 per month

Sports is the new dedicated football tier, offering up to 159 channels. It carries every Premier League match, plus the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. WWE and UFC content are also included, along with the general entertainment channels available on Select.

This package replaces the old Compact tier, which currently costs Sh4,200 — a saving of Sh1,200 per month for subscribers who primarily want football. DStv describes Sports as “the first pack with ALL Premier League and UEFA Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues, WWE, and UFC”.

DStv Ultimate — Sh7,300 per month

Ultimate is the top-tier package, offering up to 180 channels. It combines the full Sports line-up with premium entertainment and additional sporting events, including Formula 1, MotoGP, cricket, rugby, ATP tennis and golf majors.

Ultimate replaces the old Premium package, which currently costs Sh11,700. That is a price cut of Sh4,400 per month — a 37.6% reduction — making it the biggest saving in shillings across the new line-up.

Hardware and installation offers

Alongside the new packages, MultiChoice is running hardware promotions from November 5. An HD decoder and satellite dish will retail at Sh1,500, while installation will cost Sh500.

GOtv also gets a refresh

DStv’s sister service GOtv is also being restructured. The new GOtv line-up starts at Sh300 for GOtv Easy (30 channels), rising to Sh750 for GOtv Starter (47 channels), Sh1,500 for GOtv Select (66 channels) and Sh3,000 for GOtv Sports (73 channels). The top GOtv package has been reduced from Sh3,199 to Sh3,000.

Why DStv is making the change

The restructuring comes as MultiChoice faces declining subscribers and competition from online streaming platforms. Communications Authority of Kenya data shows the company lost more than 57,000 DStv and GOtv subscribers in the first half of 2026, leaving a combined base of 653,066. The new four-tier model, developed under Canal+ ownership, is intended to simplify the offering and let customers pay more specifically for what they value — particularly sport.

For existing subscribers, DStv says migration paths are being worked through to ensure customers are not moved to a higher price point without prior notice.

Quick comparison: old vs new prices

The table below shows how the new packages map to the old ones and the monthly saving for each.

Premium (Sh11,700) → Ultimate (Sh7,300) — save Sh4,400

— save Sh4,400 Compact (Sh4,200) → Sports (Sh3,000) — save Sh1,200

— save Sh1,200 Family (Sh2,250) → Select (Sh1,500) — save Sh750

— save Sh750 Access (Sh1,450) → Starter (Sh750) — save Sh700

The old Compact Plus and Lite tiers are not directly replaced in the new four-package structure.

From November 5, DStv Kenya’s cheapest package costs Sh750 and the most expensive costs Sh7,300 — a significantly lower ceiling than the old Premium tier. Football fans who only need Premier League and Champions League coverage can now pay Sh3,000 instead of Sh4,200 or more. The trade-off is a simpler line-up with fewer tiers, but the prices are lower across every replaced package. Subscribers should watch for direct communication from DStv about how their current package will be migrated before the switch date.