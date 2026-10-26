Killer cop Sang detained for 14 days over murder of lawyer Mbobu, psychiatrist Dr Mutiso

The prosecution secured a 14-day detention order against Police Inspector Kenneth Sang, who is linked to the murders of psychiatrist Dr Victoria Nthunya Mutiso and city lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbobu.

Sang, who was arrested in Eldoret on Saturday, was presented before Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai at a Nairobi court, where the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought additional time to complete investigations.

The court granted the 14-day detention period to allow investigators to interrogate the suspect, record his statement, conduct searches, make possible recoveries, facilitate a mental health assessment and complete investigations before charging him.

The court directed that Sang be detained at Kilimani Police Station.

The case will be mentioned on November 9, 2026.

Dr Mutiso, a former director of the African Institute of Mental and Brain Health, was fatally shot and killed on July 29, 2026 in Nairobi.

Investigations have also linked Sang to the murder of Mbobu, which occurred on September 29, 2025.

The prosecution alleges that Sang played a key role in planning the killing and is expected to face charges alongside other suspects already charged before the Kibera High Court.

The court heard that investigators recovered two spent cartridges and two bullets from the scene of Dr Mutiso’s murder.

A ballistic examination linked the recovered ammunition components to a Mini Jericho pistol that was subsequently recovered and examined. Investigators established that the firearm had been issued to Inspector Sang.

The DCI has also identified a land dispute involving Dr. Mutiso as a possible motive for the killing. Investigators said the deceased was involved in a dispute over L.R. Number 1504/13, which is the subject of a case before the Machakos court.

Detectives had established that Sang, who is currently at large, allegedly coordinated the operation in liaison with Mbithe, who is already in police custody in connection with the murder of Dr. Mutiso, who was fatally shot on July 29, 2026 in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The DPP has already approved murder charges against five suspects in connection with Mbobu’s killing.

They are Rose Mbithe Mulwa, her children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Kipkoeach Cheruiyot and Kennedy Kipkemoi Borboroi.