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    Supreme Court to Begin December Recess on December 21

    David WafulaBy No Comments1 Min Read
    CJ Koome Appoints New Legal Education Appeals Tribunal Board

    The Supreme Court will begin its December recess on Monday, December 21, 2026, and resume normal operations after Wednesday, January 13, 2027.

    In a Gazette notice dated October 23, 2026, Chief Justice Martha Koome said the recess would end on January 13, with both dates inclusive.

    “The duty Judge will be available during recess to deal with urgent matters,” the notice reads.

    The Supreme Court Registry will remain open to the public during the recess from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on weekdays, except public holidays.

    Members of the public will therefore be able to access registry services during the stated hours throughout the recess period.

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