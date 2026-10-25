Ann Wanjiru Mwangi Appointed Acting Chairperson of Land Acquisition Tribunal

Ann Wanjiru Mwangi has been appointed Acting Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Tribunal by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The appointment was announced in a Gazette notice dated October 23, 2026, by Chief Justice Martha Koome. It took effect on August 31, 2026, according to the notice.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Article 172 (1) (b) (i) and (c) of the Constitution and Section 133A (2) (a) of the Lands Act, the Judicial Service Commission appoints Ann Wanjiru Mwangi as Acting Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Tribunal, with effect from August 31, 2026,” the notice reads.

Dr Nabil Orina was serving as Chairperson of the Land Acquisition Tribunal.