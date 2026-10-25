Engineer Muturi Mugu disputes responsibility for collapsed Eastleigh building

Engineer Joseph Muturi Mugu, identified by the National Construction Authority (NCA) as the structural engineer behind the building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi, has formally disputed responsibility for the project.

Through his lawyers, Bedan Njeri & Company Advocates, Mugu said he only prepared structural designs for a proposed 15-storey development and handed them to the developer for submission for approval.

In a letter addressed to the NCA, the engineer maintains that he never received an approval code for the submitted designs and consequently did not undertake any further professional work on the project.

He therefore disputed the Authority’s attribution of responsibility to him following the collapse of the building along 9th Street in Eastleigh on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The NCA had identified Mugu as the structural engineer listed in its records for the development in a press statement dated October 23.

Through his lawyers, Mugu sought certified copies of the complete project registration application, supporting documents, registration certificate and any subsequent amendments to establish the basis on which his professional details were recorded.

He also requested all structural drawings, calculations, design reports, county approvals and revised submissions held by the Authority concerning the development.

The lawyers wanted the NCA to provide every document bearing or purporting to bear Mugu’s signature, stamp, seal or professional registration details.

They further demanded electronic submission and verification records showing who entered the engineer’s particulars, uploaded the documents and when the submissions were made.

The requested records include available account identifiers, audit trails, verification messages, approval codes and any documentation indicating that Mugu confirmed or accepted responsibility for the project.

The legal team also asked the Authority to clarify whether it contacted the engineer to verify his appointment or involvement before registering him against the development or publicly identifying him as the project’s structural engineer.

If such verification was undertaken, the lawyers wanted copies of the relevant correspondence and records.

In the letter, the advocates cited Article 35 of the Constitution and Sections 4 and 8 of the Access to Information Act, 2016, saying the disclosure is necessary to establish the accuracy of the Authority’s records, protect their client’s professional reputation and enable him to respond meaningfully to any allegations.

They also asked the NCA to formally record the engineer’s position in the project file and issue a clarification through the same channels used to circulate its initial statement.

Given the public circulation of Mugu’s name following the collapse, the lawyers have demanded that the Authority treat the matter as urgent and provide the requested information within 48 hours.

The building collapse triggered a search and rescue operation amid fears that people had been trapped beneath the rubble.

Police have launched investigations into the incident. They want to know if all procedures were followed.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said the owners of the building did not have the required paperwork for the building to be occupied.

He urged the national government to give local authorities greater powers to penalise “developers who disregard approved building plans and safety standards”.

Building collapses are not uncommon in Nairobi, with poor construction or improper planning often cited as contributing factors.

The NCA had yet to respond to the engineer’s demands at the time of publication.