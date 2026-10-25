Police Recover 445 Sheep and Goats After Banditry Attack in Turkana

Police have recovered 445 sheep and goats stolen from Kaloriwo Village in Turkana County following a multi-agency operation targeting suspected bandits.

In a statement, police said the team pursued the suspects, who allegedly abandoned some of the stolen livestock as they fled.

The officers engaged the suspects in an exchange of gunfire before overpowering them and recovering 365 sheep and goats.

However, the suspects escaped with other animals, prompting officers to continue the pursuit as efforts to recover the remaining livestock intensified.

A backup team later recovered an additional 80 sheep and goats, bringing the total number of animals recovered to 445.

Police said the first batch of recovered livestock had been handed over to the rightful owners, while the additional 80 animals were awaiting identification by their owners before being handed over.

“The team remains on the ground pursuing the remaining stolen livestock and tracking down those responsible as the operation continues,” police said.