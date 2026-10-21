Arati threatens Sh400,000 fine on illegal soapstone trucks

Kisii Governor Simba Arati has threatened fines of up to Sh400,000 per truck in a crackdown on illegal soapstone transportation from South Mugirango, as he raised alarm over teenage pregnancies, which he claims account for 40 per cent of deliveries in public hospitals across the county.

Arati said at least 20 large trucks were seized during a coordinated night operation involving police and county enforcement officers on Monday, warning that his administration would intensify efforts to protect local resources and curb illegal mineral transportation.

Speaking during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Igonga in Bonchari, where thousands gathered to mark the national holiday, the governor vowed decisive action against individuals involved in the illicit haulage of soapstone.

“We are not going to allow a few individuals to exploit our natural resources illegally while the county loses revenue. We have already seized at least 20 trucks, and we are prepared to impose fines of up to Sh400,000 per truck to deter this business,” Arati said.

He warned transporters and other players involved in the trade to stop the practice, adding that his administration would work closely with security agencies to enforce the law.

South Mugirango is known for its soapstone deposits, which support local carving and other economic activities. However, concerns have persisted over the exploitation, transportation and regulation of the mineral.

The governor’s proposed crackdown is aimed at curbing illegal transportation and ensuring the county does not lose revenue from the exploitation of its natural resources.

Arati raises alarm over teenage pregnancies

Separately, Arati expressed concern over teenage pregnancies, claiming that young mothers account for 40 per cent of deliveries in public hospitals across Kisii County.

“It is a shame that we still have people preying on schoolgirls and subsequently ruining their lives,” he said.

The governor urged police to investigate cases of sexual exploitation involving minors and arrest those responsible, insisting that perpetrators must face the law.

Teenage pregnancy remains a major social and public health concern in Kisii and the wider Gusii region. Early motherhood can disrupt girls’ education, expose them to health risks and deepen household poverty, while sexual exploitation of minors raises serious child-protection concerns.

However, Arati’s claim that teenage pregnancies account for 40 per cent of deliveries in public hospitals requires independent verification, including clarification of the period covered, the hospitals surveyed and the age range used in the figures.

Leaders call for action against vandalism and cattle rustling

Meanwhile, Bonchari MP Charles Onchoke called on the government to apprehend people vandalising electricity infrastructure in villages, saying the destruction of equipment inconveniences residents and disrupts power supply.

Kisii County Commissioner James Kamau also ordered the arrest of individuals involved in vandalising electricity equipment, adding that security agencies would step up efforts to combat cattle rustling.

The leaders called for closer cooperation between residents and security agencies to combat crime, protect public infrastructure and safeguard vulnerable members of the community.