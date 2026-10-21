Bodies of two men recovered from Masinga Dam

Police recovered the bodies of two men from Masinga Dam in the Kisinga area of Machakos County, days after they reportedly drowned.

The bodies of Peter Wambua Muleki, 36, and Stephen Musyoki Nzuki, 45, were found floating in the dam at around 1pm on Sunday, October 18.

According to police, the discovery was reported by the Masinga Fishing Committee..

The two men were positively identified by their parents before the scene was processed and documented by investigators.

Their bodies were subsequently moved to Mbaku Mortuary, where they are being preserved pending postmortem examinations.

Police are expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths as investigations continue.

And a one-year-old girl died after drowning in a borehole at her family’s compound in Upper Kogony, Kisumu West Sub-County.

The child, aged one year and six months, was reportedly rescued from the borehole on Monday, October 19, but was pronounced dead on arrival at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH).

The child’s mother told police that she had left her rental house for work on Monday, leaving her two daughters, aged seven years and one year and six months, behind.

At around 1:30pm, she received a telephone call from a neighbour, who informed her that the younger child had fallen into a borehole within their compound and had been rescued.

The child was rushed to JOOTRH, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited and documented the scene before commencing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The child’s body is lying at the JOOTRH mortuary pending a postmortem examination.