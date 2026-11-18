A 30-year-old man has died after a gold mine shaft collapsed at Museno Village in Kakamega East Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The deceased was identified as Jona Mwajula, who was trapped underground when the mine shaft caved in at around 7.30am on Tuesday, November 17.

Police officers rushed to the scene and, together with fellow miners, launched an operation to retrieve the trapped worker.

Preliminary findings indicated that Mwajula died from lack of oxygen while trapped inside the collapsed mine shaft.

His body was subsequently retrieved and moved to St. Elizabeth Mukumu Mission Mortuary for preservation pending further investigations.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the collapse, amid renewed concerns over the safety of workers operating in informal gold mining sites.

Elsewhere, a 30-year-old man was trapped underground after an artisanal mine shaft partially collapsed during repair works in Viyalo Sub-location, Sabatia Sub-County, Vihiga County.

The incident occurred on November 13, at around 7pm, when four workers were carrying out repairs inside the mine shaft before it suddenly caved in.

Three other workers were successfully rescued following the collapse, while efforts to locate and rescue Ndalu were still ongoing as of Saturday morning.

Police officers visited the scene and established the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The mine is located in Viyalo Sub-location, Chavakali Location, within Chavakali Ward.

Rescue efforts are continuing as authorities seek to establish the full circumstances of the collapse.

Such incidents have been on the rise amid calls for safety measures to be put in place to address the same.