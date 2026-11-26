Three fishermen are missing after a cargo ship collided with a fishing boat on Lake Victoria between Remba and Kibuogi beaches in Homa Bay County.

The incident occurred at around 11:30 pm on November 24, in the waters off Sindo Sub-County, Kaksingri West, after a ship travelling from Kisumu towards Tanzania reportedly struck a local fishing boat, police and witnesses said.

The boat had four occupants who were on a fishing expedition when the collision occurred, causing it to capsize.

One of the fishermen was rescued by members of the Ragwe Beach Management Unit (BMU) and rushed to Suba South Sub-County Hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The other three fishermen remain missing, officials said on Thursday.

Police officers visited the scene between Remba and Kibuogi beaches following the report.

A search operation for the missing fishermen went on, while the scene was processed and documented by police. Authorities said further updates would be provided as the search continues.

Elsewhere, a 24-year-old man drowned in a quarry in Kudho area, Kisumu Central Sub-County, after he reportedly slipped into the water while attempting to retrieve his trousers.

The deceased, identified as Felix Otieno Odul, was reportedly washing clothes beside the quarry on November 25, when one of his trousers fell into the water.

According to police, Odul went into the quarry to retrieve the garment but slipped and fell into the water, where he drowned.

The body was retrieved from the quarry and moved to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) mortuary, pending a postmortem examination.

The scene was processed and documented by Scene of Crime officers as police took action following the incident.

And a 39-year-old man who had been reported missing was found dead in River Nzoia in Likuyani Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The body of Rajaab Chivingo was spotted floating in the river by villagers at around 7:30 am on November 25, in Brigadier/Lugulu Village, Mawe Tatu Sub-location.

Police officers visited the scene and retrieved the badly decomposed body.

Chivingo had reportedly been reported missing on November 20, after he disappeared from home. The missing-person report was recorded at Mawe Tatu Police Patrol Base on November 24.

Police suspect the deceased may have drowned while attempting to cross River Nzoia on his way home.

The body was moved to Likuyani Sub-County Hospital mortuary for preservation pending further examination.