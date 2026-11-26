Controversial preacher Paul Nthenge Mackenzie has been convicted on all five counts in the consolidated Shakahola terrorism case, in a landmark ruling that further tightens the legal reckoning over the deaths of hundreds of followers of Good News International Ministries.

Shanzu Senior Principal Magistrate Leah Juma found Mackenzie guilty of engaging in organised criminal activity, radicalisation, facilitating the commission of a terrorist act and possession of articles connected to terrorism offences under the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

The convictions stem from allegations that Mackenzie and his associates propagated an extreme belief system centred on fasting to death as a means of advancing religious, political and social change.

On the count of engaging in organised criminal activity, Mackenzie, his wife Rhoda Mumbua, second-in-command Smart Deri Mwakalama, alias Mzee Smart, Stephen Sanga Muye, alias Steve or Steve wa Mtwapa, Evans Kolombe Sirya, alias Mzee Evans, and 21 other accused persons were convicted. Three accused persons were acquitted.

On the radicalisation charge relating to the promotion of fasting to death, Mackenzie, Mumbua and seven others were convicted, while 22 accused persons were acquitted.

In a separate radicalisation count involving the adoption of an extreme belief system, 39 of the 62 accused persons were convicted, while 22 were acquitted.

Mackenzie and his deputy, Mwakalama, were also convicted of facilitating the commission of a terrorist act, while Mackenzie alone was convicted of possessing articles connected to terrorism offences. His wife was acquitted on the latter charge.

The prosecution called 96 witnesses, including survivors, minors, former followers, investigators, medical officers, pathologists, religious experts, forensic psychologists and counter-violent extremism specialists.

The ODPP also presented hundreds of digital and documentary exhibits, alongside physical evidence, including recordings, social media content, medical and forensic reports and DNA analysis.

The prosecution argued that the doctrines promoted and adopted by the accused were not ordinary religious beliefs protected under Article 32 of the Constitution, but extreme and unlawful teachings deliberately used to sever followers’ ties with family, society, the State, education and healthcare, ultimately undermining their instinct for self-preservation.

The convictions come barely a month after the Mombasa High Court sentenced Mackenzie and his co-convicts to lengthy prison terms, including a 200-year sentence for Mackenzie, over the deaths of 191 people in Shakahola Forest. The ruling followed the conviction of Mackenzie in the murder case involving the victims.

The latest verdict also comes a day after the Children’s Court in Tononoka convicted Mackenzie of assault causing actual bodily harm and five counts of cruelty to a child.

The charges

Mackenzie and 95 others had been charged with engaging in organised criminal activity contrary to Section 4(1), as read with Section 3(n) and Section 4(2) of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, 2010.

The prosecution alleged that between 2020 and 2023, at Kwa Mackenzie in Shakahola Forest, Chakama Location, Magarini Sub-County, Kilifi County, the accused, as members of Good News International Ministries, engaged in organised criminal activities that endangered lives and led to the deaths of 429 followers.

They also faced two counts of radicalisation under Section 12D of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012, relating to the alleged promotion and adoption of an extreme belief system to facilitate ideologically based violence, including fasting to death.

The charge of facilitating the commission of a terrorist act was brought under Section 9A of the Prevention of Terrorism Act. The prosecution alleged that the accused facilitated the movement of followers between Shakahola Forest and Malindi Township, allegedly exposing them to danger.

The final charge involved possession of articles connected to terrorism offences under Section 30 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012. The accused were alleged to have knowingly possessed CDs, DVDs, books and pamphlets intended to instigate the commission of a terrorist act by endangering members and followers of the ministry.

The convictions mark another major judicial milestone in the Shakahola investigations and prosecutions, one of Kenya’s most devastating cases involving religious extremism and mass deaths.

I can also re-angle this into a stronger breaking-news version with the conviction numbers, acquittals and Mackenzie’s latest prison sentences prominently in the lead.