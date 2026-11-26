The prosecution secured the conviction of two Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers for the abduction of 31-year-old fisherman Brian Odhiambo, who went missing after allegedly being arrested during an operation at Lake Nakuru National Park on January 18, 2025.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kipkurui Kibelion, delivering judgment at the Nakuru Law Courts, found the first accused, Senior Sergeant Francis Wachira, and the sixth accused, Abdulrahaman Ali Sudi, guilty of the offence of abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine Odhiambo.

The court, acquitted the other four accused persons, Alexander Lorogoi, Isaac Ochieng Odhiambo, Michael Wabukala and Evans Kimaiyo, under Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code, finding that they had operated under Wachira’s command.

In reaching the decision, the court considered the circumstances surrounding Odhiambo’s arrest, his subsequent transfer to a vehicle under Sudi’s control and the conflicting accounts given by the officers about his disappearance.

Sudi had maintained that the suspect escaped after asking to relieve himself. However, his account was questioned, particularly given the absence of evidence supporting the alleged escape.

The prosecution, led by Counsels Win Kihumba and Dan Smith Mbalasi, presented its case through 15 witnesses before the court placed all six officers on their defence on 3rd of March 2026.

The prosecution, additionally, presented mobile phone records and evidence relating to the officers’ movements and handling of the suspect on the material day. The evidence also brought into focus the failure to properly document the alleged arrest and subsequent escape in the relevant Occurrence Book (OB).

In its judgment, the court addressed the fact that Odhiambo’s body had never been recovered and that no post-mortem examination had been conducted.

It held that the absence of a recovered body did not defeat the prosecution’s case, noting that the charge before it was abduction with intent to secretly and wrongfully confine, rather than murder.

The court found that the prosecution had proved the case against the two accused persons beyond reasonable doubt.

The six officers had been arraigned at the Nakuru Law Courts on May 5, 2025, where they denied the charges.

The prosecution team welcomed the judgment noting that it reflected the court’s consideration of the evidence presented during the trial and the prosecution’s submissions.

The court directed that the matter be mentioned on December 2, 2026 for mitigation and sentencing of the two convicted officers.