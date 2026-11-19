Quinton “Rampage” Jackson has an estimated net worth of $4 million. The retired American mixed martial artist built his wealth through a successful fighting career, acting roles, sponsorships and other business ventures. He became one of the most recognisable names in mixed martial arts after competing in Japan’s PRIDE Fighting Championships and later winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Jackson gained international attention for his knockout power, wrestling ability and aggressive fighting style. His rivalry with Brazilian fighter Wanderlei Silva and memorable bouts against Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin and Rashad Evans helped establish his reputation. His 2007 victory over Liddell at UFC 71 earned him the UFC Light Heavyweight title.

Beyond fighting, Jackson expanded his career into entertainment. One of his best-known acting roles was playing B.A. Baracus in the 2010 film adaptation of The A-Team. He also competed for Bellator MMA after leaving the UFC, keeping his name in the sport for several more years.

Quinton “Rampage” Jackson Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth June 20, 1978 Place of Birth Memphis, Tennessee

Early Life

Quinton Ramone “Rampage” Jackson was born on June 20, 1978, in Memphis, Tennessee. He grew up in a poor neighbourhood and faced difficult circumstances during his childhood. His father struggled with drug addiction, and Jackson became involved in street fighting at an early age.

Wrestling offered him an opportunity to channel his energy into sport. He joined his high school’s wrestling team and developed the skills that would later become an important part of his MMA career. He also learned striking techniques, including elements of karate.

Jackson later attended Lassen Community College in California on a wrestling scholarship. However, he was expelled following a fight with a teammate. The incident brought his college wrestling career to an end and pushed him towards professional fighting.

MMA Career

After leaving college, Jackson pursued mixed martial arts. He initially competed in smaller promotions before travelling to Japan to fight in PRIDE Fighting Championships.

His first PRIDE appearance was against Japanese fighter Kazushi Sakuraba, who defeated him. However, Jackson quickly recovered and became a major attraction in the organisation. His strength, wrestling skills and explosive performances helped him build a strong following among Japanese and international MMA fans.

One of his most memorable moments came in his rivalry with Wanderlei Silva. Jackson lost their first two encounters, including a knockout defeat in the PRIDE Middleweight Grand Prix final in 2003. He later defeated Silva in their third meeting at UFC 92 in December 2008.

Jackson also faced Chuck Liddell in PRIDE in 2003, knocking him out in the first round. Their rivalry continued after Jackson moved to the UFC and became one of the defining matchups of his career.

UFC Championship

Jackson joined the UFC in 2007 after competing in PRIDE and the World Fighting Alliance. He made his UFC debut against Marvin Eastman at UFC 67, winning by knockout.

His biggest breakthrough came at UFC 71 in May 2007. Jackson knocked out Chuck Liddell in the first round to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. The victory made him one of the sport’s biggest stars.

He later faced Dan Henderson at UFC 75 in September 2007. Jackson won by unanimous decision, unifying the UFC and PRIDE light heavyweight titles.

In 2008, Jackson coached against Forrest Griffin on The Ultimate Fighter 7. The two later fought for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 86. Jackson lost by unanimous decision after five rounds, ending his reign as champion.

He continued to compete against leading fighters, including Keith Jardine, Wanderlei Silva, Lyoto Machida and Rashad Evans. His rivalry with Evans reached its peak at UFC 114 in May 2010. Jackson lost the bout by unanimous decision.

He later defeated Machida in a controversial split decision at UFC 123 and beat Matt Hamill at UFC 130. However, losses to Jon Jones and Ryan Bader affected his position among the division’s leading contenders.

Jackson eventually left the UFC after losing to Glover Teixeira at UFC 153 in October 2012. His time with the organisation helped establish much of his wealth, although his individual fight purses and total UFC earnings have not been fully disclosed.

Bellator MMA

After leaving the UFC, Jackson signed with Bellator MMA in 2013. He made a successful promotional debut by knocking out Joey Beltran in the first round.

He followed that victory with another first-round knockout against Christian M’Pumbu. Jackson also defeated Muhammed Lawal, strengthening his position as one of Bellator’s leading attractions.

He briefly returned to the UFC in 2014 and defeated Fabio Maldonado at UFC 186. He later resumed competing for Bellator, where he faced several established fighters.

His later career included fights against Fedor Emelianenko and other former champions. Bellator eventually opted not to renew his contract in 2019. By then, Jackson had established a professional MMA record of 38 wins and 14 losses.

His fighting career remained an important source of income, particularly during his championship years and high-profile appearances in major promotions.

Acting Career

Jackson increased his public profile outside MMA through acting. His most prominent film role came in 2010, when he played B.A. Baracus in The A-Team. The action film also starred Liam Neeson, Bradley Cooper and Jessica Biel.

The role introduced Jackson to a wider audience beyond combat sports. It also gave him an opportunity to earn income from the entertainment industry.

He appeared in other film and television projects, including Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown and The Midnight Meat Train. His television appearances and entertainment work added another source of income to his career.

Jackson’s outspoken personality and recognisable image have also made him a popular guest on sports and entertainment programmes.

Controversies

Jackson’s career has included several controversies. He has faced criticism over comments and behaviour towards female reporters, which attracted attention beyond the MMA community.

In 2008, he was arrested following a reckless driving and hit-and-run incident in California. Police pursued his vehicle before apprehending him. He faced felony charges but later completed 200 hours of community service, after which the charges were dismissed.

Jackson subsequently explained that he had been rushing to reach a friend’s home because he believed the person was at risk of suicide.

Real Estate Dispute

Jackson has also faced a legal dispute involving a home in Orange County, California.

He reportedly purchased the property in 2010 for approximately $1.15 million in cash. However, the title was registered under the name “Jazella,” a company associated with his former manager, Denis Joseph Gwynn, rather than Jackson’s own name.

After the two men ended their business relationship, Jackson sought to have the title transferred to him. The dispute escalated when Gwynn allegedly attempted to sell the property.

Jackson filed a lawsuit to protect his claimed ownership of the home. The dispute highlighted the financial and legal risks that can arise when property purchases are not properly registered under the buyer’s name or a company they control.

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