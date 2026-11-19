Shannon Briggs has an estimated net worth of $5 million. The American former professional boxer built his fortune through championship fights, acting, business ventures and promotional appearances. Nicknamed “The Cannon,” Briggs became one of boxing’s most recognised heavyweight punchers. He won two major heavyweight championships and recorded 53 knockouts during his professional career.

Briggs rose to international prominence in 1997 after defeating George Foreman to claim the lineal heavyweight championship. Nearly a decade later, he captured the WBO heavyweight title with a dramatic knockout victory over Siarhei Liakhovich. His career also included high-profile fights against Lennox Lewis and Vitali Klitschko.

Beyond boxing, Briggs explored acting and entrepreneurship. He appeared in several films and gained a new following through social media with his popular “Let’s go champ!” catchphrase. He has also worked with internet personalities and pursued projects aimed at supporting young boxers in his hometown of Brooklyn.

Shannon Briggs Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth December 4, 1971 Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York

Early Life

Shannon Briggs was born on December 4, 1971, in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in Brownsville, a neighbourhood known for producing several professional boxers, including former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson.

His childhood was difficult. Briggs experienced homelessness and other challenges while growing up. He later credited boxing with giving him direction and helping him build a more stable life.

He began training seriously at the age of 17 at the Starrett City Boxing Club. His talent quickly became apparent, and he developed into one of America’s promising amateur heavyweight boxers.

Briggs won a silver medal at the 1991 Pan American Games. In 1992, he captured the United States amateur heavyweight championship. He then decided to turn professional and pursue a career in boxing.

Professional Boxing Career

Briggs made his professional debut in 1992. He quickly built an impressive record, winning his first 25 fights before suffering his first defeat against Darroll Wilson in 1996.

Despite the setback, he remained a leading heavyweight contender. His powerful punches and ability to finish fights early made him a difficult opponent.

His major breakthrough came in November 1997 when he faced former heavyweight champion George Foreman in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Foreman was 48 years old at the time and was defending his position as one of the sport’s leading figures.

Briggs won by majority decision after 12 rounds. The result was controversial, with some observers believing Foreman had done enough to win. Nevertheless, the victory earned Briggs the lineal heavyweight championship and made him a major name in professional boxing.

Fight Against Lennox Lewis

Following his victory over Foreman, Briggs secured a fight against British heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis.

The two met in March 1998, with Lewis defending his WBC heavyweight title. Briggs started aggressively and briefly troubled Lewis with his punching power.

However, Lewis recovered and took control of the contest. He knocked Briggs down three times before the referee stopped the fight in the fifth round.

Briggs reportedly earned a purse of $1.75 million for the bout. It was one of the biggest disclosed fight payments of his career at that stage.

Although he lost the fight, the contest increased his profile and demonstrated his ability to compete against leading heavyweight champions.

Winning the WBO Heavyweight Championship

Briggs continued working towards another world-title opportunity after losing to Lewis. His efforts paid off in November 2006 when he challenged WBO heavyweight champion Siarhei Liakhovich.

The fight was competitive, and Briggs was behind on the scorecards heading into the final round. However, he produced a dramatic finish by knocking Liakhovich down twice.

The second knockdown sent the champion through the ropes. The referee stopped the contest, giving Briggs a technical knockout victory and the WBO heavyweight championship.

The victory marked the second major championship achievement of his career. It also confirmed his reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous punchers.

Briggs lost the title in his first defence against Sultan Ibragimov in June 2007. Ibragimov won by unanimous decision after 12 rounds.

Fight Against Vitali Klitschko

In October 2010, Briggs received another opportunity to fight for a world heavyweight title. He challenged Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko for the WBC championship.

The contest was one-sided, with Klitschko controlling most of the action. Briggs absorbed heavy punishment over 12 rounds but remained on his feet until the final bell.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital after the fight.

The bout also led to a dispute over his compensation. Briggs later sued his promoters, claiming that he had agreed to receive a $750,000 purse but was paid only $25,000 after disputed deductions and charges.

He returned to professional boxing in 2014 and recorded several victories. During this period, he repeatedly called for a fight against Vitali’s brother, Wladimir Klitschko. Briggs last competed professionally in 2016.

He finished his career with 60 wins, six losses, one draw and one no contest. Of his victories, 53 came by knockout, including 37 in the first round.

Acting Career

Boxing provided most of Briggs’ sporting profile, but acting gave him another opportunity to earn income.

He appeared in the 2003 action comedy Bad Boys II, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. He also featured in Transporter 2 (2005) and The Wackness (2008).

His film appearances helped introduce him to audiences outside boxing. He also made television and promotional appearances, using his recognisable personality to remain connected to entertainment and sports audiences.

Although acting did not replace boxing as his main career, it became another part of his professional activities.

“Let’s Go Champ”

Briggs experienced a new wave of popularity through social media after his championship years.

His “Let’s go champ!” catchphrase became closely associated with his public appearances, interviews and online videos. He used the phrase while campaigning for another heavyweight title opportunity, particularly during his attempts to secure a fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

The catchphrase helped him connect with younger audiences and build a following beyond traditional boxing fans.

In 2019, Briggs trained YouTube personality Logan Paul ahead of his boxing rematch against KSI. The association introduced him to the growing influencer-boxing audience and demonstrated how former professional fighters could find new opportunities in the entertainment side of the sport.

Business Ventures

Briggs has pursued several business interests outside professional boxing. His entrepreneurial activities have included apparel, promotional work, paid appearances and cannabinoid wellness products.

He has also used his public profile to promote fitness and wellness initiatives. His business activities have expanded the sources of income available to him after his professional boxing career.

Another project associated with Briggs is the Brownsville Boxing Academy in Brooklyn. The initiative aims to provide boxing training, mentorship and opportunities for young people in the community where he grew up.

The project reflects his connection to Brownsville and his belief in boxing as a way to help young people develop discipline and direction.

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