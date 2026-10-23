Equity staff charged with attempting to hack bank’s computer system, released on bail

An Equity Bank employee was released on a cash bail of Sh200,000 after denying charges of hacking the bank’s computer system, attempting to steal from the financial institution and conspiring to commit a felony.

Ian Muhia Maina appeared before Milimani Resident Magistrate Irene Thamara, where he pleaded not guilty to three charges arising from allegations that he duplicated two user profiles on the bank’s Finacle banking platform in a suspected theft plot.

The court granted him cash bail of Sh200,000 or an alternative bond of Sh600,000 pending further proceedings.

According to the charge sheet, Maina allegedly committed the offences on diverse dates between May 2026 and October 21, 2026, at an unknown location within Kenya, jointly with other persons who have not been presented before the court.

Maina faces a charge of unauthorised access to a computer system contrary to Section 14(1) of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act.

The prosecution alleges that he unlawfully accessed a computer system belonging to Equity Bank Limited by duplicating two Finacle user profiles identified as VM53601 and BC23924, allegedly intending to facilitate a further offence of theft.

He is also charged with attempted stealing by servant under Section 389 of the Penal Code.

The prosecution alleges that he duplicated the two user profiles, jointly with other persons not before the court, with the intention of stealing from the bank.

In a third charge, Maina is accused of conspiracy to commit a felony contrary to Section 393 of the Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, Maina allegedly conspired with other persons, who have not been brought before the court, to commit the felony of attempted stealing by servant.

Finacle is banking software used by financial institutions to manage operations, including customer accounts and transactions. User profiles determine the access rights and permissions assigned to individuals within a computer system.

Maina denied all the charges.