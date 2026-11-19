Senegalese authorities are continuing search operations after a boat reportedly carrying about 100 migrants capsized off the coast.

Initial reports said that one person had died, but some local media have reported that at least four bodies have been recovered. Dozens of people are still missing.

Personal belongings were found on the badly damaged boat, which washed ashore near the village of Yenne, south of Dakar. Search operations continued throughout Wednesday and were due to resume on Thursday.

This comes less than two weeks after a shipwreck off the coast of the north-western town of Thieppe killed at least 39 people, in one of Senegal’s deadliest migration disasters.

Oumar Sow, a representative of the village chief, said the latest tragedy happened around 02:00 local time (02:00 GMT).

“Cries could be heard coming from the pirogue that were audible even from the beach,” the AFP news agency quoted him as saying.

A survivor questioned by the police said there were about 100 people on the boat, including five women, AFP reported.

Police recovered identity documents, several mobile phones and personal belongings from the wreckage, including a school enrolment document.

At a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Diomaye Faye expressed concern about a renewed increase in irregular departure by migrants hoping to reach Europe.

He instructed the interior ministry to prepare a report examining the factors driving the dangerous journeys and proposing measures to tackle the problem.

Following last month’s tragedy, Faye had urged Senegalese people not to risk their lives attempting the dangerous sea crossings.

Many thousands of people from West Africa have died or gone missing trying to flee conflict, authoritarian rule or poverty in recent years.

The UN’s migration agency IOM said last month that it had recorded at least 454 deaths and disappearances off the West African coast this year alone.

It warned the figures were likely to be an underestimate, as many boats disappear without leaving survivors or a trace.

As it has become more difficult to reach Europe through North Africa, due to tighter controls and increased co-operation with European countries, migrants are increasingly targeting Spain’s Canary Islands.

They often travel in wooden boats known as pirogues that are frequently overloaded and not suited to such long voyages across the Atlantic Ocean.

Most migrants arriving in the Canary Islands this year are from Senegal, according to the UN.

They are driven to leave home by limited employment opportunities, family pressures and established migration networks, according to the IOM.

On 7 November, El Hierro, one of the Canary Islands, declared a state of emergency following a surge in migrant arrivals.

It said more than 3,300 people had reached the island in about 30 boats since the beginning of the month. This amounts to almost a third of the island’s population.

By BBC News