Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for stricter standards in the accreditation and professional development of mediators, warning that the growing acceptance of mediation as an alternative dispute resolution mechanism must be matched with competence, integrity and accountability.

Koome said the Mediation Accreditation Committee and other stakeholders must strengthen training, competency-based accreditation, mentorship and continuous professional development to enhance the credibility of mediation services.

Speaking during the launch of the Judiciary Mediation Action Plan, Mediation Service Charter and Mediation Case Digest, the Chief Justice said the next phase of court-annexed mediation must prioritise quality assurance, professional ethics and protection of parties’ interests.

The launch was held under the theme, “A Decade of Court-Annexed Mediation: Restoring Relationships, Unlocking Funds, Expanding Access to Justice.”

Koome, however, cautioned against turning the professionalisation of mediation into a process of monopolising the practice, noting that the field draws expertise from different disciplines, including law, psychology, business, social work, engineering and banking.

“We must preserve this diversity while ensuring that competence, ethical standards and professional boundaries are respected,” she said.

The Chief Justice also called for sustainable financing models beyond the Judiciary’s resources, saying predictable and equitable funding was necessary to support mediators, maintain institutional continuity and safeguard access to justice for indigent and vulnerable litigants.

She urged government institutions, the private sector, professional bodies and development partners to support the institutional growth and long-term sustainability of mediation.

Koome identified quality assurance, improved dispute screening, protection of parties’ interests and evidence-based monitoring as key priorities for the next decade.

She further warned against relying solely on settlement rates to measure the success of mediation, saying other indicators, including compliance with agreements, user satisfaction, cost savings and the fairness of the process, must also be considered.

According to the Chief Justice, mediation delivers benefits beyond the parties involved in disputes, extending to families, communities, businesses, the economy and society at large.

She said the three documents launched would provide stronger institutional direction while improving service standards, transparency, consistency and accountability in the administration of mediation services.

Koome also called for a national culture that embraces dialogue and constructive conflict resolution, urging parties to pursue negotiated solutions before disputes escalate.

“A decade ago, through Court-Annexed Mediation, we opened a new doorway to justice. Our responsibility now is to ensure that this doorway remains accessible, credible, sustainable, and worthy of public trust,” she said.