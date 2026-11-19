Anthropic, the company behind AI chatbot Claude, has raised a record $81bn (£62.bn) in a stock market debut that will make it one of the most valuable companies in the world.

A surge of investor appetite to buy shares in the loss-making business meant more stock was sold than originally planned. Anthropic’s shares have been priced at $83, up from the proposed $70-$78 range.

Shares will begin trading later on Thursday in New York, valuing the five year-old firm at around $1.5 trillion.

The flotation is being seen as a crucial test for fast-growing AI sector. Anthropic is the first purely AI-focused firm to publicly sell its shares.

Vast amounts of money have been poured into AI infrastructure and the development of AI based tools. But questions are being raised over whether and when those investments will pay off.

The seven founders, who set up Anthropic up in 2021, will become multi-billionairesimmediately.

The firm said earlier this month it would offer its shares for between $70 and $78 each, which would have valued the company at up to $1.3tn.

But demand for Anthropic’s stock debut – commonly referred to as its initial public offering, or IPO – is very high, according to one early investor in the company who spoke to the BBC on condition of anonymity.

They said shares were more than 10 times oversubscribed ahead of the public listing, meaning demand exceeded the number of shares available.

Leah Bramwell from Canaccord Wealth said demand for the shares had been “well supported across the board” with strong interest from both institutional and retail investors.

She said that “gives comfort that we’re not looking at just a sort of retail-driven frenzy into into AI names”.

Crucial test for AI

Depending on how strong demand is, Anthropic’s overall valuation could rise further once shares start trading.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX soared in value when it joined the Nasdaq in June this year, reaching $2.2tn, although in the weeks that followed, the share price fell.

As it stands, Anthropic will raise more than $81bn from investors and an additional $26bn from share sales to technology firms including Nvidia which has a long track record of funding firms that buy its AI chips.

SpaceX raised an initial $75bn in its IPO earlier this year.

Anthropic could raise a further $12bn if the banks underwriting the sale exercise what is known as a “greenshoe option” which allows them to sell more shares if demand is high.

In total Anthropic could raise $107bn.

OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT and Anthropic’s biggest AI rival, is expected to go public next year.

Until then, Anthropic will be the only public company in the US that is entirely focused on the technology, or one that was founded and built around AI tools and products. Its scope is different from tech giants like Google and Microsoft that also develop AI but are involved in other tech services.

While there is excitement around Anthropic’s listing, there is also some concern from investors around its ability to generate future revenue and profits.

Yang Wang, a principle financial analyst with Counterpoint Research, said the central issue for Anthropic is whether its business “can keep pace” as hundreds of billions of dollars in financial obligations come due in the next couple of years.

“Nevertheless, it is not an everyday occurrence for public investors to gain direct exposure to a frontier-model developer with the potential to shape the next stage of productivity,” Wang said.

Rapid rise

Anthropic was started by seven former OpenAI employees, led by brother and sister Dario Amodei and Daniela Amodei.

Dario Amodei has been outspoken in his belief that AI tools may soon be so powerful that they present a threat to human existence.

The company has urged developers to slow the development of AI, arguing that advanced systems could pose “catastrophic” risks to humanity if they are not handled with safeguards.

OpenAI has also voiced similar sentiments and delayed its plans to list on the stock market to address AI safety concerns.

Nonetheless, Anthropic is looking to grow quickly and gain more access to financing through the public markets.

Stock market trading in technology stocks has been volatile in recent weeks following the US midterm elections when Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress.

Investors are worried about tougher regulation of AI, after Democrat candidates opposed the data centres needed by the technology.

Marta Norton, who heads strategy at investment firm Empower, said the decision by Anthropic to go public now, in a time of market volatility, comes down to the simple fact that the company needs access to more money.

“AI is financially demanding,” Norton told the BBC. “The public markets open up the financial spigot a little bit more and so the time has come.”

But broader anxieties have started to grow about the AI industry’s business model, which is reliant on expensive computer chips that are in short supply.

The technology is dependent on controversial data centres and funding such operations require deals with other tech companies.

The US Federal Reserve has expressed concern about the rapid growth of AI-related debt being financed through “complex and opaque” structures, according to minutes from its October meeting to discuss interest rates.

A few Fed members also noted that “AI-related exposures were becoming increasingly concentrated among a small number of firms”.

By BBC News