SHA to Resume Verification of NHIF Claims Worth Sh10 Million and Above

The Social Health Authority (SHA) will resume the verification of pending claims worth Sh10 million and above owed to healthcare facilities under the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) on October 26, 2026.

In a notice issued on Sunday, October 25, SHA Chief Executive Officer Dr Mercy Mwangangi informed Level 2, Level 3 and Level 4 healthcare facilities to take note of their scheduled visitation dates.

Mwangangi urged healthcare providers to prepare the necessary documentation to facilitate the exercise.

“Prepare and make available relevant claims records, invoices, evidence of services rendered and other supporting documentation,” Mwangangi said.

The verification exercise targets outstanding claims inherited from NHIF following its winding-up and the transfer of its liabilities to SHA.

At the time NHIF was wound up, it had accumulated Sh33 billion in outstanding hospital claims. SHA legally inherited the liabilities when it took over the fund’s responsibilities.

SHA committed Sh4 billion towards settling the first category of verified NHIF legacy debts. The allocation covered facilities accounting for approximately 91 per cent of all NHIF-contracted healthcare institutions.

The authority has processed and disbursed the funds in four batches to 3,527 eligible healthcare institutions.

However, claims exceeding Sh10 million remain subject to verification by a specialised audit committee.

The government plans to seek additional budgetary support from the National Treasury to facilitate the systematic settlement of the remaining outstanding claims.