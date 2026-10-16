KNH makes history with Africa’s first tubeless tracheal reconstruction

Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has made medical history after successfully performing what it describes as Africa’s first tubeless tracheal reconstruction, a specialised procedure to repair the windpipe without a conventional breathing tube obstructing the surgical field.

The five-hour operation was performed on September 24, 2026, at KNH’s Prime Care Centre on 26-year-old Dennis Kaiser Omondi, who had experienced breathing difficulties for nearly 20 years.

The procedure was led by Dr Joseph Mutie, a consultant cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, working alongside Dr Ruel Maina, an ear, nose and throat specialist, and Dr Caroline Abuya, a consultant anaesthesiologist and intensivist.

Omondi was diagnosed with a benign adenoma, a non-cancerous growth in his windpipe, in 2008. Subsequent investigations revealed narrowing of the windpipe, which restricted airflow, as well as an abnormal opening between the windpipe and the skin of his neck.

The conditions affected his breathing, voice and daily activities.

During the operation, the medical team used a tubeless technique that kept a conventional breathing tube out of the surgical field, giving the surgeon clearer visibility and better access to the affected area.

The approach also allowed the team to use a bronchoscope, a small camera inserted into the airway, to identify the diseased section of the windpipe and guide its removal while preserving healthy tissue.

The technique required careful planning and close coordination between the surgical and anaesthesia teams to maintain adequate oxygen levels and ensure patient safety. KNH said Omondi breathed naturally throughout the procedure.

The team removed the narrowed sections of the windpipe, closed the abnormal opening, known as a fistula, and reconnected the healthy ends of the trachea to restore an open passage for breathing.

According to the hospital, the technique can help minimise injury to the delicate lining of the windpipe, promote healing, improve surgical access and reduce operating time.

The surgical team was supported by theatre sterile assistants Griffin Khamisi and Monica Manore, alongside a nursing team led by Mary Nyakangi, with support from Branice Juma, Merline Akinyi, Annita Jemeli, Winnie Nyatiende and Ann Keeru.

Dr Mutie said the procedure marked an important step forward in treating complex airway conditions in Kenya.

“This technique, the first in Africa, gives surgeons a clearer view of the affected windpipe, helping them work more precisely when treating complex airway conditions. It is an important step forward in the treatment of these conditions in Kenya,” he said.

Dr John Ngigi, Senior Director of the Prime Care Centre, said the achievement reflected the centre’s commitment to providing specialised, patient-centred care.

Dr Joel Lessan, Senior Director of Clinical Services, said the milestone demonstrated the importance of modern technology, innovation and multidisciplinary teamwork in managing complex medical conditions.

KNH Chief Executive Officer Dr Richard Lesiyampe said the achievement demonstrated the ability of Kenyan medical professionals to provide advanced treatment locally, allowing patients to access specialised care closer to home and reducing the need to travel abroad for services available in the country.

Omondi said he had noticed significant improvements in his condition following the operation and had resumed his daily activities.

“I have noticed an improvement in my voice, and I have resumed my daily activities, including running my retail shop in Kisumu. I can now climb a flight of stairs with greater ease, which is a significant improvement after years of breathing difficulties,” he said.

Following his discharge, Omondi will continue attending follow-up appointments at the Prime Care Centre.