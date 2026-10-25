Man killed with wooden stick in Machakos’ Mwala area

A 57-year-old man was killed in an alleged attack with a wooden stick in Misuuni Village, Mathundini Sub-location, Mwala Sub-County, Machakos County.

The deceased, identified as Daniel Muthama Katune, was allegedly attacked by Alphonse Muthami Kiswili, also aged 57, following a disagreement over claims that the deceased was a thief.

Preliminary findings indicated that the suspect allegedly struck Katune several times on the head with a wooden stick, causing fatal injuries.

Police processed the scene and recovered the suspected murder weapon as part of the investigations.

The deceased’s body was moved to Machakos Level 5 Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Kiswili was arrested and placed in custody as investigations into the killing continue.

Police are expected to establish the full circumstances surrounding the disagreement and the fatal assault.

And a 34-year-old businessman was killed after being attacked by unknown assailants near Queen Esther Hospital in Bukumburi area, Isibania, Migori County.

The deceased, identified as Edward Mwangi, succumbed to his injuries while being rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital following the attack reported on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

According to police, Mwangi sustained deep cut wounds to his head, chin and both legs.

His body was transported to Akidiva Mindira Mortuary in Mabera, where it was preserved pending a postmortem examination.

Police arrested a suspect in connection with the killing. He is being held in custody to assist investigators.

The motive for the attack and the circumstances leading to the businessman’s death remain unclear as detectives continue their investigations.

Elsewhere, a 21-year-old man died after being assaulted by a group of five men following a disagreement along Biashara Street in Mlolongo, Machakos County.

The deceased, identified as Ishmael Ramadan Karisa, was reportedly attacked at around 1:15am on Sunday, October 25, 2026.

A resident told police that she heard screams outside her rental house and, upon checking, saw five unidentified young men assaulting the deceased.

Police officers visited the scene and established that the group had taken Karisa to Lifecare Hospital on a motorcycle taxi (boda boda), where he was pronounced dead.

The men reportedly returned with the body and dumped it along Old Mombasa Road, near the Cooperative Bank area, before fleeing.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased and the group had disagreed over an issue before a fight broke out among them.

The deceased had multiple injuries to his head and both hands, while blood was reportedly coming from his ears, mouth and nose.

Police processed and documented the scene before moving the body to Shalom Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a postmortem examination.

No arrests had been made by the time the incident was reported, and investigations are ongoing to identify those involved in the fatal assault.