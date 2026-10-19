NCI-K Announces Nationwide Inspection of Cancer Treatment Centres

The National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCI-K) will conduct a nationwide inspection of previously inspected cancer management centres and hospitals from October 21, 2026, to assess the quality of care and compliance with national guidelines.

In a notice, NCI-K Chief Executive Officer Dr Elias Melly said the inspections would be conducted using the institute’s inspection checklist to establish whether facilities adhere to the National Guidelines for Establishment of Cancer Management Centres.

Melly said the facilities would be notified of their respective inspection dates and times.

The exercise aims to ensure the delivery of quality cancer care across the country, improve patient safety and strengthen patient management outcomes throughout the cancer care continuum.

The inspections will also support the onboarding of eligible facilities onto the Social Health Authority (SHA) oncology benefits package, in line with Legal Notice No. 56 of 2025 on tariffs for healthcare services.

Melly urged the facilities to prepare the necessary documentation and ensure key personnel are available during the exercise.

“You are requested to make available your relevant regulatory documents, protocols, and relevant facility records, and to ensure that the officer in-charge and HMT are present throughout the inspection,” he said.