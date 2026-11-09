Learning how to refresh WhatsApp contacts is useful when newly saved phone numbers do not appear in your WhatsApp contact list. Sometimes, WhatsApp takes time to recognise new contacts saved on your phone. Refreshing your contacts helps the application update its contact list and identify people who are using WhatsApp. You can do this through your phone’s contact settings or directly within WhatsApp on Android.

WhatsApp for Android has a built-in refresh option that allows you to update your contact list.

Follow these instructions:

Open WhatsApp on your Android phone.

Tap the green New Chat icon.

Tap the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

Select Refresh.

Wait for WhatsApp to update your contacts.

Your newly saved WhatsApp contacts should now appear if they are registered on the platform.

Allow WhatsApp to Access Your Contacts

If your contacts are not appearing, WhatsApp may not have permission to access your phone’s address book.

Follow these steps:

Open your phone’s Settings.

Select Apps or Applications.

Find and tap WhatsApp.

Select Permissions.

Tap Contacts.

Choose Allow.

Return to WhatsApp and check whether your contacts are now visible.

Save the Phone Number Correctly

WhatsApp may fail to recognise a contact if the phone number is saved incorrectly.

To correct this:

Open your phone’s Contacts application.

Find the person’s phone number.

Select Edit.

Add the correct international country code.

Save the contact.

For example, if you are saving a Kenyan number, use the country code +254 and remove the leading zero from the local number.

Refresh WhatsApp Contacts on iPhone

iPhone users can update their WhatsApp contacts by checking the application’s contact permissions.

Follow these instructions:

Open your iPhone Settings.

Scroll down and select Apps.

Tap WhatsApp.

Find Contacts.

Make sure contact access is enabled.

Close and reopen WhatsApp.

You can also check whether the contact is correctly saved in your iPhone’s Contacts application.

Update WhatsApp to the Latest Version

Using an outdated WhatsApp application can sometimes cause contact synchronisation problems.

Follow these steps:

Open Google Play Store on Android or App Store on iPhone.

Search for WhatsApp.

Check whether an Update option is available.

Tap Update.

Wait for the installation to finish.

Reopen WhatsApp and check your contacts.

Restart Your Phone

If your contacts are still missing, restarting your phone may help resolve temporary synchronisation problems.

Close WhatsApp.

Restart your phone.

Wait for it to switch on completely.

Open WhatsApp again.

Check your contact list.

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