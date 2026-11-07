Learning how to hide your online status on TikTok is useful when you want to browse videos, interact with content, and use the platform without letting other people know that you are active. TikTok has an Activity Status feature that displays a green dot when you are online and may show when you were last active. By turning off this feature, you can enjoy greater privacy while using the application.

The first thing you need to do is access your TikTok account.

Follow these instructions:

Open the TikTok application on your phone.

Log in to your account if necessary.

Tap Profile in the bottom-right corner.

Wait for your profile page to open.

Access Your Privacy Settings

Once your profile is open, you need to locate the account settings.

Follow these steps:

Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

Select Settings and privacy.

Tap Privacy.

Look for the Activity Status option.

Turn Off Your Activity Status

This is the main setting that allows you to hide your online presence.

Follow these instructions:

Tap Activity Status.

Find the Activity Status toggle.

Switch it off.

Confirm your selection if prompted.

Your activity status will now be hidden from other eligible TikTok users.

Hide Your Last Active Time

TikTok’s Activity Status feature may also display when you were last active.

To hide this information:

Open your TikTok profile.

Tap the three-line menu.

Select Settings and privacy.

Choose Privacy.

Open Activity Status.

Turn off the feature.

This prevents eligible users from seeing your last active information.

Check Whether Your Online Status Is Hidden

After turning off Activity Status, you can check whether the setting has been applied.

Return to your Privacy settings.

Open Activity Status.

Confirm that the toggle is switched off.

Close and reopen TikTok if necessary.

You should no longer display a green online indicator to eligible users.

Turn Your Online Status Back On

If you want your friends to see when you are active again, you can restore the setting.

Follow these steps:

Open TikTok.

Tap Profile.

Select the three-line menu.

Open Settings and privacy.

Tap Privacy.

Select Activity Status.

Switch the toggle on.

Your online status may now be visible to eligible users again.

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