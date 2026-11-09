Learning how to refresh a page on a laptop is useful when a website stops responding, displays outdated information, or takes too long to load. Refreshing a page instructs your internet browser to reload the website and display its latest available content. You can refresh a webpage using keyboard shortcuts, your mouse, or the browser’s refresh button.
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Refresh a Page Using the F5 Key
The F5 key is one of the easiest ways to refresh a webpage on a Windows laptop.
Follow these instructions:
- Open your internet browser, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Firefox.
- Navigate to the webpage you want to refresh.
- Locate the F5 key on your keyboard.
- Press F5 once.
- Wait for the webpage to reload.
The browser will refresh the current page automatically.
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Use Ctrl + R to Refresh a Page
You can also refresh a webpage using the Ctrl + R keyboard shortcut.
Here is how:
- Open the webpage you want to reload.
- Press and hold the Ctrl key.
- While holding Ctrl, press R.
- Release both keys.
- Wait for the page to refresh.
This shortcut works in most popular Windows browsers.
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Use Ctrl + F5 for a Hard Refresh
Sometimes a webpage continues displaying old information even after you refresh it normally. In such cases, you can perform a hard refresh.
Follow these steps:
- Open the website you want to refresh.
- Press and hold Ctrl.
- While holding it, press F5.
- Release both keys.
- Allow the browser to reload the webpage.
A hard refresh tells the browser to retrieve updated page resources instead of relying on its usual cached copies.
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Refresh a Page Using the Browser Button
If you prefer using your mouse, you can refresh a webpage through the browser’s refresh button.
Follow these instructions:
- Open Google Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge.
- Look at the top-left corner of the browser.
- Locate the circular arrow icon near the address bar.
- Click the icon once.
- Wait for the webpage to reload.
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Refresh a Page on a MacBook
If you are using an Apple MacBook, you can also refresh webpages using keyboard shortcuts.
Follow these steps:
- Open Safari, Chrome, or another browser.
- Navigate to the webpage.
- Press Command + R.
- Wait for the page to reload.
You can also click the refresh icon near the address bar.
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What to Do If a Page Does Not Refresh
If a webpage refuses to reload, try the following:
- Check whether your internet connection is working.
- Close and reopen your browser.
- Clear your browser’s cache if necessary.
- Try opening the website in another browser.
- Restart your laptop if the problem continues.
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