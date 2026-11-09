Learning how to refresh a page on a laptop is useful when a website stops responding, displays outdated information, or takes too long to load. Refreshing a page instructs your internet browser to reload the website and display its latest available content. You can refresh a webpage using keyboard shortcuts, your mouse, or the browser’s refresh button.

The F5 key is one of the easiest ways to refresh a webpage on a Windows laptop.

Follow these instructions:

Open your internet browser, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Firefox.

Navigate to the webpage you want to refresh.

Locate the F5 key on your keyboard.

Press F5 once.

Wait for the webpage to reload.

The browser will refresh the current page automatically.

Use Ctrl + R to Refresh a Page

You can also refresh a webpage using the Ctrl + R keyboard shortcut.

Here is how:

Open the webpage you want to reload.

Press and hold the Ctrl key.

While holding Ctrl, press R.

Release both keys.

Wait for the page to refresh.

This shortcut works in most popular Windows browsers.

Use Ctrl + F5 for a Hard Refresh

Sometimes a webpage continues displaying old information even after you refresh it normally. In such cases, you can perform a hard refresh.

Follow these steps:

Open the website you want to refresh.

Press and hold Ctrl.

While holding it, press F5.

Release both keys.

Allow the browser to reload the webpage.

A hard refresh tells the browser to retrieve updated page resources instead of relying on its usual cached copies.

Refresh a Page Using the Browser Button

If you prefer using your mouse, you can refresh a webpage through the browser’s refresh button.

Follow these instructions:

Open Google Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge.

Look at the top-left corner of the browser.

Locate the circular arrow icon near the address bar.

Click the icon once.

Wait for the webpage to reload.

Refresh a Page on a MacBook

If you are using an Apple MacBook, you can also refresh webpages using keyboard shortcuts.

Follow these steps:

Open Safari, Chrome, or another browser.

Navigate to the webpage.

Press Command + R.

Wait for the page to reload.

You can also click the refresh icon near the address bar.

What to Do If a Page Does Not Refresh

If a webpage refuses to reload, try the following:

Check whether your internet connection is working.

Close and reopen your browser.

Clear your browser’s cache if necessary.

Try opening the website in another browser.

Restart your laptop if the problem continues.

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