Learning how to hide your online status on Instagram is useful when you want to browse the platform without letting other people know that you are active. Instagram has an Activity Status feature that displays a green dot or shows when you were last active. By turning off this feature, you can protect your privacy and use Instagram without displaying your online presence to other users.

The first thing you need to do is access your Instagram account.

Follow these instructions:

Open the Instagram application on your phone.

Log in to your account if necessary.

Tap your profile picture in the bottom-right corner.

Open your Instagram profile.

Access Your Account Settings

Once your profile is open, you need to locate the settings menu.

Follow these steps:

Tap the three horizontal lines in the top-right corner.

Select Settings and activity.

Scroll down to the Messages and story replies section.

Look for Show activity status.

Turn Off Your Activity Status

This is the main setting that allows you to hide your online presence.

Follow these instructions:

Tap Show activity status.

Find the Show activity status option.

Switch off the toggle button.

Confirm your selection if Instagram asks you to do so.

Your online status will now be hidden from other Instagram users who would otherwise be able to see it.

Hide Your Last Active Time

Instagram’s Activity Status feature can also show when you were last active.

To hide this information:

Open your Instagram profile.

Tap the three horizontal lines.

Select Settings and activity.

Open Messages and story replies.

Select Show activity status.

Turn off the activity status option.

This prevents eligible accounts from seeing your last active time.

Confirm That Your Online Status Is Hidden

After disabling the setting, you can check whether it has been applied.

Close Instagram.

Reopen the application.

Return to Settings and activity.

Select Show activity status.

Confirm that the toggle is switched off.

You should no longer display your active indicator to other eligible users.

Turn Your Online Status Back On

If you want your followers to see when you are active again, you can reverse the setting.

Follow these steps:

Open your Instagram profile.

Tap the three horizontal lines.

Select Settings and activity.

Choose Messages and story replies.

Open Show activity status.

Switch the toggle back on.

Your online indicator and last active information may now be visible to eligible accounts again.

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