PPB Warns Against Using Cetirizine Tablets for Vaginal Tightening

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has warned women against inserting cetirizine tablets into the vagina following misleading social media claims that the allergy medication can cause vaginal dryness or tightening.

In a statement, PPB Chief Executive Officer Dr Ahmed Mohamed said the board had noted with concern the circulation of unverified claims promoting the use of cetirizine for vaginal tightening.

Cetirizine is an antihistamine medication used to relieve allergy symptoms, including allergic rhinitis and urticaria. It is designed for oral administration and should only be taken as directed by a qualified healthcare professional.

The board clarified that cetirizine is not approved for vaginal use or tightening and that there is no established scientific evidence supporting its use for such purposes.

According to Mohamed, inserting the tablets into the vagina can cause irritation, burning, soreness, pain and discomfort.

“Using health products not intended for vaginal use may also disrupt the vagina’s natural protective environment and increase the risk of infections,” Mohamed said.

The board also warned against taking more than the recommended dose of cetirizine, noting that an overdose can cause excessive sleepiness, dizziness, tiredness, restlessness, confusion, shaking, a rapid heartbeat and difficulty passing urine.

The regulator advised women against inserting cetirizine tablets or any other oral medication into the vagina, warning that medicines should only be used through their approved routes of administration.

It also urged the public to observe the recommended cetirizine dosage and use the medication only for its approved medical purposes.

Women experiencing vaginal dryness, discomfort or other sexual health concerns were advised to seek guidance from qualified healthcare professionals rather than relying on unverified remedies promoted on social media.

The board further cautioned the public against sharing or acting on misleading health information circulating on digital platforms.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board remains committed to protecting and safeguarding public health. Your cooperation is essential in ensuring the quality, safety and efficacy of Health Products and Technologies in Kenya,” Mohamed said.