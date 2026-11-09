Learning how to refresh graphics driver on Windows 11 is useful when your laptop or desktop experiences screen flickering, display glitches, black screens, or slow graphics performance. A graphics driver helps Windows communicate with your computer’s graphics card. Refreshing or updating the driver can resolve temporary display problems and improve compatibility with applications and games. Windows 11 provides several ways to restart, update, or reinstall your graphics driver.

Windows 11 has a built-in keyboard shortcut that allows you to restart the graphics driver without restarting your computer.

Follow these instructions:

Make sure your Windows desktop is open.

Press Windows + Ctrl + Shift + B simultaneously.

Wait for the screen to blink briefly.

Listen for a short beep, if your computer produces one.

Wait for the display to return to normal.

This shortcut restarts the graphics driver and can resolve temporary display problems. It does not install a new driver.

Update Your Graphics Driver Using Device Manager

If your graphics driver is outdated, you can use Device Manager to check for available updates.

Follow these steps:

Press Windows + X on your keyboard.

Select Device Manager.

Find Display adapters.

Click the arrow to expand the section.

Right-click your graphics card.

Select Update driver.

Choose Search automatically for drivers.

Follow any instructions displayed on your screen.

Windows will search for an available driver and install it if one is found.

Reinstall Your Graphics Driver

If your graphics driver is corrupted or causing persistent display problems, reinstalling it may help.

Here is how:

Press Windows + X.

Open Device Manager.

Expand Display adapters.

Right-click your graphics card.

Select Uninstall device.

Confirm the action if prompted.

Restart your computer.

Windows may automatically reinstall a compatible graphics driver after restarting. If it does not, download the correct driver from your graphics card manufacturer’s official website.

Update Your Graphics Driver Through Windows Update

Windows Update can also provide graphics driver updates.

Follow these instructions:

Press Windows + I to open Settings.

Select Windows Update.

Click Check for updates.

Open Advanced options.

Select Optional updates.

Expand Driver updates if available.

Select the relevant graphics driver.

Click Download and install.

Restart your computer if Windows requests it.

Update Graphics Drivers Using the Manufacturer’s Software

You can also use the official software provided by your graphics card manufacturer.

Depending on your graphics hardware, these include:

NVIDIA App for supported NVIDIA graphics cards.

AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition for supported AMD graphics cards.

Intel Driver & Support Assistant for supported Intel graphics hardware.

Install the appropriate software, check for available driver updates, and follow the installation instructions.

Check Whether Your Graphics Driver Is Working Properly

After refreshing or updating your graphics driver, you should confirm that the display is working correctly.

Follow these steps:

Press Windows + X.

Open Device Manager.

Expand Display adapters.

Right-click your graphics card.

Select Properties.

Open the General tab.

Check the Device status section.

If Windows reports that the device is working properly, the graphics driver is recognised without an active device error.

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