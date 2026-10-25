CJ Koome Establishes High Court Division for International and Organised Crimes

Chief Justice Martha Koome has established the International and Organised Crimes Division of the High Court to handle cases involving international crimes, terrorism, human trafficking, drug trafficking and other serious offences.

The new division will begin operations on October 30, 2026, following a Gazette notice dated October 23, 2026.

According to the notice, the division will hear cases arising under the International Crimes Act, 2008, as well as appeals involving organised crimes tried in subordinate courts and referred to the High Court.

It will also handle other cases assigned to it by the Chief Justice in consultation with the Principal Judge of the High Court.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sections 11 and 12 (3) of the High Court (Organisation and Administration) Act, 2015, the Chief Justice has established the International and Organised Crimes Division of the High Court,” the notice reads.

The division will exercise original jurisdiction over core international crimes as defined under the International Crimes Act, 2008.

It will also handle criminal reviews, revisions, appeals and other applications arising from decisions of trial magistrates in cases involving terrorism, human trafficking and smuggling, kidnapping, arms trafficking, drug trafficking, piracy, wildlife crimes and environmental offences.

The division will further hear petitions and judicial review applications involving claims of infringement or threatened infringement of constitutional rights relating to matters within its jurisdiction.

It will also undertake the duties of a national judge under the International Crimes Act, including the taking and production of evidence under sections 78 and 79 of the Act and the International Crimes (Procedures for Obtaining Evidence) Rules, 2010.

The International and Organised Crimes Division will handle matters arising under several laws governing international and organised crimes.

These include the International Crimes Act, the Extradition (Commonwealth Countries) Act, Cap. 77, and the Extradition (Contiguous and Foreign Countries) Act, Cap. 76.

Other applicable laws include the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act, Cap. 59, and the Mutual Legal Assistance Act, Cap. 75A.

The division will also deal with matters arising under regional and international treaties and conventions on international and organised crimes, alongside other relevant legal provisions.

Koome directed that the division be guided by Article 159 of the Constitution at every stage of its proceedings.

The provision requires the court to facilitate the just, expeditious, proportionate and accessible resolution of disputes involving international and organised crimes.

“The Division shall apply rules of procedure and evidence applicable to criminal trials in Kenya as well as the International Criminal Court Rules of Procedure and Evidence, where applicable,” the notice reads.