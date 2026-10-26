Linda Mwananchi condemns abduction of Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaipaya in Kenya

The Linda Mwananchi Movement has condemned the reported abduction of Tanzanian opposition activist Twaha Mwaipaya in Kamulu, Machakos County, demanding that Kenyan authorities disclose his whereabouts and guarantee his safety.

In a statement, the movement said Mwaipaya was seized on Sunday by individuals travelling in three vehicles while he was in a taxi, citing information from Amnesty International.

The group called on the government to establish his whereabouts, protect him from harm and ensure he is not forcibly removed from Kenya.

The reported abduction comes amid growing concerns over the safety of opposition figures and human rights defenders from neighbouring countries who seek refuge in Kenya.

The movement cited the November 2024 abduction of Ugandan opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye in Nairobi, who was subsequently taken to Uganda and appeared before a military court. Besigye remains in detention in Uganda, according to the statement.

It also recalled the January 2025 abduction of Tanzanian activist Maria Sarungi Tsehai in Nairobi. She was released hours later following public outrage and intervention by human rights defenders.

The movement accused President William Ruto’s administration of allowing Kenya to become a target for cross-border repression, warning that the reported incidents threatened the country’s reputation as a refuge for political activists and human rights defenders fleeing persecution.

“Under Ruto’s watch, Kenya is being turned into a hunting ground for those who wish to silence dissent beyond their own borders,” the statement said.

The group argued that the reported incidents undermined Kenya’s democratic values and the freedoms protected by the Constitution, warning that individuals fleeing persecution in neighbouring countries must not be exposed to further danger while in Kenya.

It further accused the government of eroding democratic freedoms and called for accountability over alleged violations targeting political opponents and activists.

The movement demanded an independent investigation into Mwaipaya’s reported abduction, the immediate disclosure of his whereabouts and the prosecution of anyone found responsible, regardless of their position or nationality.

It urged the government to uphold the rule of law and protect the rights of foreign activists seeking safety in the country.

“Kenya must remain the last man standing in defence of democracy, human rights and the rule of law in this region,” the statement said.

The movement pledged to continue opposing what it described as threats to Kenya’s democracy and constitutional freedoms.

The circumstances surrounding Mwaipaya’s reported abduction, his current whereabouts and the identities of those responsible were not established in the statement.

Police said they are investigating the incident.