Knowing how to retain signatures when combining PDFs is important when merging signed contracts, business agreements, application forms, or other official documents. Sometimes, signatures may disappear, become invalid, or lose their verification status after several PDF files are combined. This can happen because of the software used, the method of merging, or the type of signature applied to the original documents. By choosing the right merging method, you can preserve the visible signatures and reduce the risk of damaging digitally signed documents.

Before combining PDF files, determine whether the documents contain handwritten signatures, scanned signatures, or digital signatures.

Handwritten signatures scanned into a PDF are usually part of the page content.

Electronic signatures inserted as images or annotations may be affected by how the PDF is merged.

Cryptographic digital signatures use certificates to verify a document’s integrity and may become invalid if the signed PDF is modified.

Identifying the signature type helps you choose the safest merging method.

Use Reliable PDF Merging Software

Choose a reputable PDF application that supports combining documents while preserving their original page content.

Adobe Acrobat is one option for merging PDF files. Open the application and look for the Combine Files feature.

Select the PDF files you want to merge.

Arrange them in the correct order.

Choose Combine.

Save the merged document under a new filename.

Open the resulting PDF and check every page for signatures.

Other trusted PDF editors may offer similar features. Avoid using unfamiliar online merging websites for confidential contracts or documents containing sensitive information.

Preserve Digitally Signed Documents

If your PDF contains a certificate-based digital signature, merging it with other files can invalidate the signature because the original document has been changed.

To avoid this problem, keep the original signed PDF unchanged. If the documents must be combined, consider placing the signed PDF as an attachment within a new PDF portfolio, where supported, rather than altering the signed file itself.

If a single continuous PDF is required, ask the document recipient whether they accept the merged copy alongside the original signed file. You may need to obtain new digital signatures after combining the documents.

Check Signatures After Merging

Always inspect the combined PDF before sending or submitting it.

Open the merged document in a PDF reader.

Check that each visible signature appears in the correct position.

Confirm that no pages are missing or out of order.

For digitally signed files, open the signature panel and review the validation status.

Keep the original PDFs as a backup.

Remember that a signature that looks correct on the page is not necessarily a valid digital signature. Verify its certificate status when authenticity matters.

Avoid Flattening Signed PDFs Without Checking

Flattening converts interactive PDF elements, such as signature fields and annotations, into static page content. Although this may preserve the visible appearance of a signature, it can remove interactive signature information and digital verification data.

Do not flatten or print signed PDFs to new files if you need to preserve their cryptographic verification. Retain the original signed versions and follow the recipient’s requirements.

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