Mombasa County enforcement officer killed, police rifle stolen in Likoni attack

A Mombasa County enforcement officer was killed and three other officers injured after a group of armed men attacked a cess collection checkpoint in Likoni Monday morning.

The attackers stole an AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition.

They grabbed the weapon from a police officer at the checkpoint snd used it to fatally shoot the county official, police said.

The attack occurred at about 3.40am at Barabara ya Mchanga, where county enforcement officers and two Administration Police officers were manning the checkpoint, police said.

Mombasa County Police Commander Stella Cherono said the attackers were armed with crude weapons and that police had launched investigations to establish their identities and motive.

The motive was not immediately known.

“One of our officers was injured and a county enforcement officer was also attacked. Unfortunately, we lost one,” Cherono said.

She said three officers were receiving treatment in hospital following the incident and they included one police officer and two county enforcement officers.

Witnesses said the attackers confronted the officers at the cess collection point before a struggle ensued.

Police officers reportedly fired several rounds into the air in an attempt to disperse the attackers but were overwhelmed.

During the confrontation, an Administration Police officer sustained deep cuts to his hand and a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

This was after the gang had grabbed his AK-47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition and used it to shoot him and the other victims.

A County enforcement officer sustained deep cuts to his head and right thigh, while his colleague Omari Mzerera was shot in the back, with the bullet exiting through his chest. Mzerera died from his injuries, police said.

Another county enforcement officer was reported to have escaped without injuries.

The injured officers were taken to Diani Beach Hospital for treatment, while Mzerera’s body was moved to the Coast General mortuary after a doctor confirmed his death.

Cherono said the number of attackers had not been established, although initial estimates suggested that about five people may have been involved.

“We want to establish the number of criminals who were there and what led to the attack. Our investigations will give us that information,” she said.

Police officers visited the scene. Crime scene officers documented the area as investigations began.

The missing rifle and ammunition are also part of the investigation, with police seeking to recover the firearm and arrest those responsible.

Cherono urged members of the public with information that could help identify the attackers to report it to the police.

No arrest has been made so far.

Tension remained high in the area amid planned operations to recover the weapon and arrest the assailants. The attack reminded many of similar such incidents that used to happen in the area and linked to terrorism.