Herder, suspected bandit killed in shootout during stock theft attempt in Turkana

A 47-year-old man and a suspected armed bandit were killed during a shootout after a group of suspected bandits raided Nachibil Village in Turkana East Sub-County.

The incident occurred at around 10.09pm on Saturday, October 24, 2026, in Morulem Location.

The suspected bandits reportedly raided the village and attempted to open a livestock enclosure when the homestead owner, identified as Enenekin Lokota, confronted them.

Lokota, who was reportedly sleeping outside his house, was shot and fatally wounded after surprising the suspects.

National Police Reservists (NPRs) stationed nearby responded to the incident, triggering a firefight with the suspected raiders.

During the exchange, the reservists fatally wounded one of the suspected bandits, believed to be from the Pokot community, while the other suspects fled.

Police officers visited the scene and documented evidence.

The bodies of the two deceased were retrieved and taken to Lokichar Mortuary, where they await post-mortem examinations.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Elsewhere, a 55-year-old man has been shot dead in a suspected attack at Alamach grazing fields in Isiolo County.

The deceased, identified as Lobenyo Natwoel, was found lying dead along the Eremet–Mlango Road after reportedly fleeing from his charcoal-burning site when he spotted suspected attackers.

Upon arrival at the scene, police officers found Natwoel’s body lying on its left side, with an apparent gunshot wound to the stomach and an exit wound on the lower right side of his back.

Preliminary information indicated that the deceased had fled his charcoal-burning site after spotting the suspected attackers before he was shot.

CSI officers photographed and documented the scene as investigators began inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The body was moved to Isiolo County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination.

Police investigations are ongoing to establish the motive for the killing and identify those responsible for the attack.

The area is among those under a special operation aimed at mopping up illegal firearms and address cattle rustling menace.