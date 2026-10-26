Knowing how to retain tabs in Chrome is useful when you want to keep your favourite websites open, continue browsing where you left off, or avoid losing important pages after closing your browser. Google Chrome provides several features that help you preserve open tabs, including startup settings, bookmarks, and tab groups. By adjusting a few settings, you can save time and keep your browsing organised, even when you restart your computer or accidentally close the browser.

One of the easiest ways to retain tabs in Chrome is to configure the browser to reopen your previous session whenever you start it.

Follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome on your computer.

Click the three-dot menu in the top-right corner.

Select Settings.

Click On startup.

Choose Continue where you left off.

Chrome will now attempt to reopen the tabs that were open during your previous browsing session when you launch the browser again.

Bookmark All Open Tabs

If you have several important websites open, bookmarking them allows you to save them for future use.

To bookmark all your tabs:

Open the Chrome window containing the tabs you want to keep.

Right-click any open tab.

Select Bookmark all tabs.

Enter a name for the bookmark folder.

Choose where to save the folder and click Save.

When you need those websites again, open the folder in your bookmarks bar or bookmarks manager. You can reopen individual pages or open all the saved tabs together.

Pin Important Tabs

Pinning tabs helps you keep frequently used websites organised and reduces the chance of closing them accidentally.

To pin a tab, right-click it and select Pin. The tab will move to the left side of the tab bar and display mainly its website icon.

Pinned tabs can still disappear if you close the browser or change your session, so combine this feature with the startup setting if you want to retain them after restarting Chrome.

Use Tab Groups

Chrome allows you to organise related tabs into groups, making it easier to manage research, work projects, or personal browsing.

Right-click a tab and select Add tab to new group. Give the group a name and choose a colour if desired. You can then add other related tabs to the group.

Tab groups help organise your browsing, but they should not replace bookmarks or session recovery when you need a reliable way to save important pages.

Restore Accidentally Closed Tabs

If you accidentally close a tab, you may be able to reopen it without searching for the website again.

On Windows, press Ctrl + Shift + T. On a Mac, press Command + Shift + T. You can repeat the shortcut to reopen additional recently closed tabs or windows when available.

You can also open Chrome’s History menu and select a recently visited page.

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