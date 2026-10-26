Nicolas Sarkozy Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the French Politician

Nicolas Paul Stéphane Sarközy de Nagy-Bocsa, known as Nicolas Sarkozy, was born on January 28, 1955, in Paris, France.

He is a French politician and lawyer of mixed Hungarian, Greek, and French ancestry.

His father, Pál István Ernő Sárközy de Nagy-Bócsa, was a Hungarian immigrant from a noble family who settled in France after World War II, and his mother was Andrée Jeanne Mallah, of French and Thessalonian Greek Jewish origins.

Sarkozy trained as a lawyer, qualifying in the early 1980s after studies at the University of Paris and the Institut d’Études Politiques.

He rose to national prominence as a center-right figure and served as the 23rd President of the French Republic from May 2007 to May 2012.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Nicolas has two full brothers and two half-siblings from his father’s later marriages.

His older full brother, Guillaume Sarkozy (born June 18, 1951, in Paris), is a business executive who built a career in the textile industry and later held leadership roles, including as vice-president of the MEDEF (the main French employers’ organization) and positions in the mutual insurance and health sectors.

His younger full brother, François Sarközy de Nagy-Bocsa (born in the late 1950s, with sources citing 1957, 1958, or 1959), has worked in medicine and healthcare consultancy.

After his parents’ separation, their father remarried, and from his marriage to Christine de Ganay came two half-siblings: Caroline Sarközy de Nagy-Bocsa (born 1967), and Olivier (Pierre-Olivier) Sarkozy (born May 26, 1969), a financier who has held senior roles, including at the Carlyle Group.

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Career

Sarkozy entered politics early, becoming a municipal councillor in the affluent Paris suburb of Neuilly-sur-Seine in the late 1970s and then mayor of the town from 1983 to 2002, one of the youngest mayors of a sizable French commune at the time.

He served in the National Assembly and held key ministerial posts under President Jacques Chirac, including Budget Minister (1993–1995), Interior Minister (in two periods, known for a tough stance on security and immigration), and briefly Finance Minister in 2004.

He led the Union for a Popular Movement (UMP, later The Republicans).

In the 2007 presidential election he defeated Socialist candidate Ségolène Royal, taking office on May 16, 2007.

His presidency focused on economic reforms, European affairs, and responses to the global financial crisis.

He lost his bid for re-election in 2012 to François Hollande.

After leaving office he remained active in party politics for a period before stepping back amid legal proceedings.

Accolades

As President of France, Sarkozy automatically received the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour and the Grand Cross of the National Order of Merit.

He had earlier been named a Knight of the Legion of Honour.

He has also received foreign decorations, among them the rank of Commander in Belgium’s Order of Leopold and the Order of Stara Planina (first class) from Bulgaria, along with other international honors recognizing his role as head of state and his contributions to European and bilateral relations.