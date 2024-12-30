EABL Manager Missing After Family Meeting in Murang’a 

A family is in anguish over the mysterious disappearance of their 28-year-old daughter from their home in Gikono, Kabati, Murang’a County two days to Christmas Day.

Lilian Nyambura Mbugua, a brand manager with East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) in Nairobi had travelled to her mother’s home on Saturday, December 21, for the festivities where she went missing.

All was well and they even attended a church service together on Sunday, December 22, before returning home. The family had a joyous breakfast and lunch together on Monday.

Then at about 5 pm., Lilian walked out of their compound in a gated community for what the family says seemed like an evening stroll.

“It seemed like she had just gone for an ordinary walk around the estate because she was still in her head scarf and slippers. Her mother was doing some house chores in the backyard,” George Njuguna, Lilian’s uncle said.

Upon trying to reach Lilian on her two mobile phones, they found she had left both gadgets in the house before heading out. “Her car, its keys, laptop and keys to her Nairobi house were also in the family house, alongside all her identity documents,” added Njuguna.

The family waited for Lilian in vain and reported the matter to the nearby Gikono police post on the afternoon of Tuesday, December 24.

They also reported to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kenol, which on Saturday, December 28, reached out to say investigations had so far established Lilian made three phone calls on Saturday evening, two days before she went missing.

“That is all they said, we are just waiting for what more they can tell us from their probe,” said Njuguna.

Police say they have not received any possible leads to the woman’s whereabouts, describing the probe as difficult because Lilian did not leave the house with mobile devices that could be traced.

According to her family, Lilian is generally quiet and reserved, and seemed slightly tired before she went missing.

“All seemed well to those she interacted with over the weekend,” her uncle Njuguna said.

A search for her is ongoing, police and the family said.