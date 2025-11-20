EACC feted at KRA collaboration awards

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) was recognized and awarded the Most Facilitative Agency in Tax Enforcement during the Kenya Revenue Authority’s 30th anniversary celebrations held at State House, Nairobi.

The event happened on Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

The award, presented by President William Ruto and received on behalf of the EACC by CEO Abdi Mohamud, acknowledged the commission’s strong support in strengthening KRA’s enforcement operations.

The recognition comes as a result of EACC’s proactive interventions, which have averted substantial financial losses through enhanced collaboration with KRA.

Mohamud said these efforts form part of a broader strategy to bolster ongoing national anti-corruption efforts through diverse measures, including intensified information sharing, joint investigative operations, and technical capacity-building programs.

“This collaboration reinforces EACC’s mandate in asset tracing, recovery of proceeds of crime, and forfeiture of unexplained wealth.”

“It ensures that recovered wealth includes cumulative unpaid taxes, thereby boosting revenue collection and safeguarding public interest,” he said.

In the last five years, EACC has recovered corruptly acquired and unexplained assets worth approximately Sh28 billion and is further pursuing forfeiture of additional corruptly acquired assets with an estimated value of Sh50 billion.

By restoring misappropriated resources to the public coffers, the Commission demonstrates that revenue collection is not only about gathering taxes but also protecting and maximizing what is already due to the nation.

The award is a vote of confidence in the Commission’s commitment to strengthening collaborative efforts, enhancing accountability, and advancing the fight against corruption for the benefit of all Kenyans.

Meanwhile, Mohamud officially opened a specialized training programme on Basic Cellular Analysis, Expert Witness Testimony, and Transnational Anti-Corruption Investigation in Nairobi.

The training is being facilitated by FBI advisors, as well as EACC officers previously trained by the FBI, among other subject-matter experts.

Mohamud emphasized that the programme represents “a significant step forward in strengthening our capacity to combat corruption through the use of advanced digital investigative techniques.”

He noted that criminals are increasingly exploiting technology: using encrypted communication, cryptocurrency wallets, blockchain obfuscation methods, and sophisticated cross-border money-laundering schemes, underscoring the need for enforcement agencies to remain ahead of evolving threats.

“Together, we are building a future where integrity, accountability, and justice are not only protected but technologically empowered,” he added.

The course includes an advanced module on Transnational Anti-Corruption Investigations, designed to enhance the capacity of investigators and prosecutors to manage complex, multi-jurisdictional cases.

Participants are drawn from EACC, KRA, and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

The initiative underscores EACC’s commitment to building sustainable and reputable investigative capabilities in Kenya.