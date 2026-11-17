The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) launched a three-week systems review and corruption risk assessment of the Human Resource Management function at the Kakamega County Government amid concerns over irregular recruitment, payroll fraud, nepotism and misappropriation of statutory deductions.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi A. Mohamud said in a speech delivered by Western Regional Manager Eric Ngumbi the exercise would identify loopholes in the county’s human resource systems and recommend reforms to strengthen transparency, accountability and integrity in public service.

Mohamud said the assessment followed a request by the county government for technical assistance in reviewing its human resource policies, procedures and practices.

He commended the county administration for seeking the commission’s intervention, saying the initiative demonstrated a willingness to address corruption risks before they resulted in the loss of public resources and erosion of public confidence.

Mohamud warned that human resource management remained one of the most vulnerable areas to corruption in both national and county governments, citing irregular recruitment and promotions, payroll manipulation and questionable absorption of casual workers into permanent positions.

He said the commission had encountered cases involving demands for bribes from job applicants, employment of unqualified individuals, forged academic certificates, nepotism and recruitment processes manipulated to favour relatives, political supporters and associates of influential officials.

The EACC chief also raised concerns over payroll fraud involving fictitious employees, commonly known as ghost workers, as well as deceased, retired and exited employees who continue receiving salaries.

Other irregularities include duplicate payroll entries, unauthorised salary adjustments, inflated payments and parallel manual payroll systems operating outside approved Human Resource Information Systems.

Mohamud further warned against the irregular conversion of casual and temporary workers into permanent and pensionable employees without competitive recruitment, verification of qualifications and adherence to approved staffing structures.

He also raised concerns over the non-remittance of statutory deductions and pension contributions, warning that public officers implicated in the misappropriation of such funds would be held accountable.

“Every irregular appointment denies an opportunity to a qualified and deserving Kenyan. Every fictitious employee on the payroll represents public money that could otherwise be directed towards healthcare, education, infrastructure and other essential services,” he said.

The EACC CEO also cautioned county leaders against interfering with the independence of County Public Service Boards, saying some boards had effectively surrendered their constitutional autonomy and operated as departments under governors’ offices.

He alleged that the commission had encountered cases where Members of County Assemblies demanded that portions of advertised employment opportunities be reserved for their relatives, associates and political supporters in exchange for pledges not to demand accountability from county executives and public service boards.

Mohamud insisted that public employment was not a favour dispensed by politicians or public officials, but an opportunity that must be accessed through fair, transparent and competitive processes.

He called on County Public Service Boards to safeguard their independence and ensure recruitment and promotion decisions were based on merit, qualifications, competence and experience.

The commission’s assessment will examine recruitment and appointments, promotions, disciplinary procedures, payroll processing, statutory deductions, performance management and human resource governance and oversight.

The exercise will also assess compliance with existing laws and policies, evaluate internal controls and identify systemic weaknesses that could facilitate corruption.

Mohamud said the assessment was being undertaken under Section 11 of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, which empowers the commission to examine public institutions’ practices and procedures and recommend changes where existing systems create opportunities for corruption.

He also cited the Anti-Bribery Act, 2016, which requires public and private entities to establish procedures appropriate to their operations to prevent bribery and corruption.

According to Mohamud, EACC has so far conducted similar systems reviews and corruption risk assessments across ministries, departments, agencies and 28 county executives and county assemblies.

He clarified that the Kakamega exercise was not intended to target or witch-hunt individual officers but to strengthen institutional capacity and improve service delivery.

At the conclusion of the three-week exercise, the commission will prepare a report outlining its findings and recommendations for implementation by the county government.

The county administration will then be required to develop and submit a Corruption Risk Mitigation Plan within 14 days of receiving the report, detailing proposed interventions, responsible officers, implementation timelines and monitoring arrangements.

EACC will subsequently monitor the implementation of the recommendations to ensure the proposed reforms are translated into practical changes.

Mohamud called on Governor Fernandes Barasa and other county leaders to cooperate with the commission, stressing that the success of the exercise would ultimately depend on the implementation of the proposed reforms rather than the production of a report.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa challenged county government employees to uphold integrity, transparency and accountability in the management of public affairs, warning that failure to comply with established laws and regulations could expose the county to costly legal and operational failures.

Barasa said public officers, particularly those working in human resource management and administration, had a critical responsibility to safeguard public trust by ensuring that government operations were conducted within the law.

Barasa urged staff to embrace good governance principles in the execution of their duties.

He singled out the County Public Service Board (CPSB) and the Human Resource Department, describing them as critical pillars in the county’s governance structure because of their role in shaping institutional ethics, compliance, staff performance and accountability.

“Your daily work in this government establishes the moral frameworks, code of conduct and transparency standards that build trust among all stakeholders, including our staff and the general public,” Barasa said.

The governor called on county employees to ensure strict compliance with labour laws, statutory regulations, corporate governance codes and internal control procedures to protect the institution from financial losses and other administrative failures.

He said his administration’s commitment to delivering services to residents must be matched by adherence to constitutional and legal requirements.