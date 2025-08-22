EACC recommends prosecution of three governors, ex-governor for corruption related offences

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) wants three sitting governors be charged with corruption related offenses.

In separate reports to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), has recommended prosecution of Bomet Governor for conflict of interest, money laundering among other offences in a Sh152 million tender scandals.

In Kiambu, EACC wants governor Kimani Wamatangi and seven others be charged in a Sh1.27 billion tender scandal.

The commission also wants Marsabit County Governor Mohamed Mohamud Ali, spouses and close business associates be charged for their involvement in multi-million shilling corruption syndicate.

EACC proposes charges of Conspiracy to Commit an Economic Crime, Conflict of Interest, Unlawful Acquisition of Public Property among others against Governor Ali.

The commission asked the ODPP to charge former Bungoma County Governor Wycliffe Wangamati, senior officials and contractors in Sh70 million heist through irregular award of tenders at the department of roads between November, 2017 and August, 2021 in Bungoma County.

In a report sent to the ODPP, EACC proposes charges of abuse of office, conflict of interest, willful failure to comply with procurement laws, acquisition of proceeds of crime among others, against the former Governor, Webuye West Member of Parliament, Dan Sitati Wanyama and senior county officials.

Also indicted are directors Nabwala Construction Company Ltd, Nasikhab Civil Contractors Limited, FastecSupplies Limited, Valeria Construction Limited, KelcoBuilders Limited and Nabweso Builders Limited.

The companies are owned by brothers of Governor Wangamati and his close associates.

In Bomet, also to be charged is Evans Kipkoech Korir, a close ally to the governor and Director Chemasus Construction Company Limited.

EACC commenced investigations upon receiving a report of an allegation of allegations of conflict of interest against Barchok, through receipt of benefit of Sh2,750,500/= from companies that traded with the County and were paid a sum of Sh152,269,651/= by Bomet County between FY 2019/2020 and 2024/2025.

The Commission investigation established that Bomet County Government had budgets for the said Works in the FYs 2019/2020 – 2024/2025 for the respective Departments where the Companies of Interest were awarded the Tenders.

The probe found out that Barchok was on August 2, 2019, sworn in as the Governor of Bomet County vide Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXI No. 95 Gazette Notice No. 7130.

On August 19, 2022, Barchok was sworn in for the second term as the Governor of Bomet County vide Kenya Gazette Vol. CXXIV No. 167 Gazette Notice No. 9924.

“That the six companies of interest traded with the County and were paid a total of Sh151,174,410.00 to their bank accounts held at various banks.”

They include M/s Amonmil Limited -Sh7,751,368.40, M/s Rotvin Company Limited (4/1) – Sh11,248,318.70, M/s Betyvince Holding Limited – Sh15,959,400.65, M/s Stepherson Limited Sh25,639,711.65, M/s Chemasus Construction Company -Sh31,084,418.05 and M/s Southzeal Investment Limited- Sh59,491,192.55

“Four of the companies have one director Vincent Rotich, who transferred Sh2 million after payment by the county.”

“Barchok & the spouse received a sum of Sh2,831,250.00 from six companies that traded and were paid by the County Government of Bomet,” the EACC report says.

The commission wants Barchok to face three counts of conflict of interest, three counts of unlawful acquisition of public property, acquisition of proceeds of crimes, money laundering for him and Korir and Chemasus company.

At Kiambu, EACC wants the governor to face various charges of conflict of interest, unlawful acquisition of public property and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

He is said to have committed the offences committed when he served as the Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on roads and transportation.

Also to be charged are directors of Lub Plus Oil and Energy Company, King Group Company Limited and King Construction Company Limited, companies associated with the Governor.

The probe showed Wamatangi, through his position as the then Chairperson of the Senate Standing Committee on roads and transportation influenced award of tenders by KeNHA and KURA to companies associated to him namely King Group Co. Ltd, King Construction company Ltd and Lub Plus Oil & Energy Co. Ltd cumulatively amounting to Sh1,279,491,288.80 between FYs 2018/2019 and 2021/2022.

The probe is established that on December 14 2017 Wamatangi was nominated by the Senate to be a member of the Senate Standing Committee for Roads and Transportation, a committee responsible of oversighting the operations of the road sector agencies including KeNHA and KeRRA, a position he held until June 9, 2022.

“Wamatangi is a mandatory signatory to the bank accounts of King Construction Company Limited, King Group Company Limited and Lub Plus & Energy Company Limited hence a beneficial owner of the said companies.”

“The beneficial ownership of Wamatangi emanates from being the mandatory account signatory of the company’s accounts and his close family members being shareholders and directors of the said companies during the investigation period,” the probe says.

It was established that Wamatangi was a member the Senate Standing Committee on roads and transport, Lub Plus Oil and Energy Company Limited owned by his wife Ann Waruguru and three Children and where he is the sole bank account signatory secured contracts worth Sh572,669,971.00 from KeNHA.

While Wamatangi was a member the Senate Standing Committee on roads and transport, M/s King Construction Company Limited a company he registered and the for period owned by his sister Annie Murugi Njoroge and where he was the bank account signatory secured contract worth Sh641,225,698.00 from KeNHA, the probe established.

It was further established that Wamatangi was a member the Senate Standing Committee on roads and transport, Lub Plus Oil and Energy Company limited owned by his wife Ann Waruguru and three Children and where he is the sole bank account signatory secured contracts worth Sh43,116,168.00 from KURA.

“While Wamatangi was a member the Senate Standing Committee on roads and transport, M/s King Company Limited a company he registered and the for period owned by Faith Wambui Njeri and Joseph Mwaura Kimani and where he was the bank account signatory secured a contract worth Sh22,479,450.00 from KURA.”

“Wamatangi by virtue of being a Senator thus a State Officer with responsibility of oversighting the road sector agencies was an agent of the government,” the report says.

It added Wamatangi private interests conflicted with the government interest by trading with KeNHA and KURA in relation to projects he was supposed to oversight.

“Wamatangi unlawful acquired Sh726,483,442.40 from KeNHA and KURA through contracts secured in conflict with his oath of office as agent of the government duties using three companies where he is the beneficial owner.”

Other persons/companies to be charged alongside Wamatangi include Ann Waruguru Gitau – Wife to Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Director of King Construction Company,King Group Company Limited and Lub Plus Oil and Energy Company Limited and Charles Kiarie Kimani – Director King Group Co. Ltd

The others are Joseph Mwaura Kimani – Director M/s King Company Limited a company, Annie Murugi Njoroge – Sister to Governor Kimani Wamatangi and Director of King Construction Company Limited, Faith Njeri Wambui – Former Director King Group Company Limited, Lub Plus Oil and Energy Company, King Group Company Limited and King Construction Company Limited.

In Marsabit the commission has recommended charges of Conspiracy to Commit an Economic Crime, Conflict of Interest, Unlawful Acquisition of Public Property among others against Governor Ali.

Other suspects include Rukia Abduba Salesa – Director M/s Ororo Company Limited, M/s Damme Investment Construction Company Limited and Alamitu Guyo Jattani – Spouse to Governor who is a former Director M/s Burqa ventures Ltd.

The others are Huka Wako Bidhu – Employee of the county and NHIF Director M/s Ororo Company Limited, M/s DammeInvestment Construction Company Limited and Kula Roba Wako – Director, Burqa Venture Limited.

The probe shows between January 25, 2017 and January 18, 2023, a total of Sh860,612.00 was transferred from mobile number registered to Alamitu Guyo Jattani, to a mobile number registered to Huka Wako Bidhu.

Between March 2, 2018 and April 6, 2024, a total of Sh1,145,550.00 was transferred from a mobile number registered to Huka Wako Bidhuto to Alamitu Guyo Jattani.

Additionally, between April 4, 2018 and June 12, 2023, a total of Sh432,000.00 was transferred from a mobile number also associated with Huka Wako Bidhu, to mobile number registered to Alamitu Guyo Jattani.