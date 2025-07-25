EACC recovers Sh65 million grabbed Kitale Gov’t housing land 

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) recovered Kitale government housing property valued at Sh65 million after a court battle.

The parcel of land known as Kitale Municipality Block 11/18, measuring 1.732 acres, where Government House No. KITA/HOU/HG/2 stood was irregularly allocated to Charles Lugano, now deceased.

In his Judgment on July 4, 2025, Justice Dr. Fredrick Nyagaka of the Environment and Land Court held that Kitale Municipality Block 11/18 was not available for allocation to private individuals having been alienated and in use for a public purpose, to wit, government housing, and ordered that the same should be returned to the Government.

The suit was initially filed by the administrators of the Estate of Charles Lugano, who sought to have the land declared private property.

At the time of filing, the beneficiaries of Lugano estate had already demolished the house, which stood on the property, despite the commission having obtained preservation orders on March 9, 2021.

Investigations by the EACC established that the land had been reserved for government housing since 1928.

The government house in question, where the Chief Magistrate of Kitale Law Courts resided, remained on the official Government Building Register and had never been leased or lawfully disposed off as required under the Government Financial Regulations.

The eviction of the magistrate in 2002 and the subsequent demolition of the house in 2021 were therefore illegal.

In its judgment, the Court declared that the allocation and registration of the land in favor of Charles Lugano were null and void, effectively making it incapable of conferring any legal interest, right, or estate. Consequently, the Court ordered the cancellation of the title and directed that the property revert to the Government.

Additionally, the Court awarded the Commission Sh3 million in damages for the illegal demolition of a government house that was previously on the land.

The Commission was also awarded compensation for lost rent, totaling Sh252,000 along with full legal costs.

The damages and rental compensation received will be paid into the Consolidated Fund.