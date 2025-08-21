EACC summons Garissa governor Nathif Jama over corruption claims

The anti-graft agency summoned Garissa Governor Nathif Jama Adam to record a statement in relation to investigations touching on the management of public funds and staff recruitment at the county.

In a letter dated August 19, 2025, signed by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Director of Investigations Paschal Mweu, the Commission indicated that the inquiry covers the period between October 2022 and June 2024.

The governor was asked to appear at the Commission’s Integrity Centre offices in Nairobi on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. for an interview and formal statement recording.

“To facilitate the investigation, kindly avail yourself for interview and statement recording at our Nairobi Integrity Centre offices located at Jakaya Kikwete/Valley Road junction on 25th August, 2025 at 10.00 a.m.,” the letter stated.

The correspondence, copied to the Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Commission, was also stamped as received by the Council of Governors’ Records Management Office on August 20, 2025.

The Commission did not disclose the specific details of the inquiry but stressed that the summons forms part of ongoing investigations and that due process would be observed.

There was no immediate comment from Jama over the issue. EACC has in the past conducted similar inquiries into several county governments across the country, often focusing on areas such as procurement, recruitment, and the handling of devolved funds.

Meanwhile, the anti-graft agency urged state and public officers to comply with the newly enacted Conflict of Interest Act, 2025. It warned that tougher penalties will now apply for violations relating to asset declarations and the management of conflicts of interest. EACC noted that offenders found guilty of failing to declare income, assets and liabilities (DIALs), or engaging in conflict of interest, now face fines of up to Sh4 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

“Violators are liable to a fine not exceeding four million shillings or, in default, imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years, or both,” EACC said.

“In addition, a mandatory fine will be imposed equal to two times the amount of benefit gained or loss incurred from the contravention. For corporate bodies, the fine shall not exceed ten million shillings.”

The Commission announced that the law, which was assented to by President William Ruto on July 30, 2025, came into force on August 19, 2025, effectively repealing the Public Officer Ethics Act, 2003.

According to EACC, the new legislation consolidates various provisions on conflict of interest, criminalises violations and significantly enhances penalties.

The law also establishes a structured system for managing conflict of interest and DIALs, including verification of declarations and forfeiture of undeclared or unexplained assets.

“To enhance transparency and accountability, the law requires serving state and public officers to continuously make declarations on all circumstances that may amount to a conflict between their private engagements and public duty,” EACC stated.

Among its provisions, the Act prohibits public officers from trading with their employers or holding interests in entities that have contracts with, or receive benefits from, public institutions.

Officers are now required to file declarations of income, assets and liabilities every two years, within 30 days of joining public service, and within 30 days of leaving.

“The responsible commissions are mandated to undertake verification of the declarations,” EACC stated.

The Commission termed the new law a “major milestone in the fight against corruption and unethical practices in Kenya”.

EACC pledged to create public awareness, build capacity, and support responsible commissions and reporting entities in its implementation.

“Public officers are therefore urged to familiarise themselves with the law and ensure full compliance,” EACC said.

During the signing ceremony at State House on July 30, 2025, President Ruto emphasised that the new law aims to curb the abuse of power by public officials and ensure that public resources are used solely for their intended purposes.

There is a new push to fight corruption in the country. An insider said the president who is currently at loggerheads with Members of Parliament had ordered an audit on major constituency projects which have shown high level of corruption at large.