Ed Kelce’s Partner Maureen Maguire Dies At 74

Maureen Maguire, the longtime girlfriend of Ed Kelce—the father of American football stars Travis and Jason Kelce—has passed away at the age of 74.

According to an obituary shared by Ed on his Facebook page over the weekend, Maguire died peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

“Maureen found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved the beach, especially the shore, and had a deep affection for dogs,” read part of the heartfelt tribute.

She developed a surprising love for football later in life, spending memorable moments with Ed Kelce and her loyal dog, Butch. The two often travelled together, attended football games and concerts, and embraced every chance to enjoy life.

“Maureen had a rare gift for making friends with strangers and making everyone around her feel special,” the obituary added. “Her kindness, wit, and quiet strength left a lasting impression.”

She is survived by her three children, six grandchildren, and her sister and brother. Her cause of death has not been made public.

A private burial is scheduled for August 7 at St. John Vianney Church in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania.

Although not much is known publicly about Ed and Maureen’s relationship, Ed shared a light moment between Maguire and pop star Taylor Swift—who is dating his son Travis Kelce—back in February. While Swift was posing for a photo with Ed, Maguire joked, “Hey, that’s my boyfriend,” sparking laughter from the singer.

Ed Kelce, also 74, was previously married to Donna Kelce. The couple, who got married in the late 1970s, raised their sons Jason and Travis before divorcing after both boys finished college.

In a previous interview, Donna, now 72, said she and Ed maintained a friendly relationship for the sake of their sons. “We could do that and make sure that their life was as normal as possible,” she told Glamour in 2024.