Education Ministry Refutes Claims Of Delayed KCSE Results Manipulation

Basic Education Principal Secretary (PS) Dr. Belio Kipsang has dismissed allegations of delays in releasing the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results to manipulate outcomes in favor of national schools.

Speaking in Mombasa during an education tour ahead of school reopening next week, Dr. Kipsang assured stakeholders that the timeline for releasing the KCSE results remains consistent with the previous year.

“This is the second year we are releasing results at the beginning of the year,” said Dr. Kipsang. “When we used to release results in December, people claimed we were rushing. Now, we’re taking time to ensure everything is handled carefully for a smooth release.”

The PS confirmed that the KCSE results would be released within ten days and attributed any perceived delay to the absence of the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) results, which historically accompanied KCSE results.

“We understand it feels like something is missing because we did not have KCPE this year. But I assure you the results are on schedule,” he added.

The 2024 KCSE examination had the highest number of candidates in the history of the test. According to sources within the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), this increased candidature has contributed to the time taken to finalize the analysis.

Dr. Kipsang emphasized that the integrity of the results is intact, assuring parents, teachers, and students that every child would receive fair results reflecting their effort over the past four years.

“We implemented robust systems and structures to ensure smooth exam administration. Our examiners were given ample time to thoroughly review the exams, ensuring no child is short-changed,” he stated.

Concerns about exam malpractices, including collusion, possession of unauthorized materials, and mobile phones, have prompted Knec to carefully analyze the results. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba acknowledged a few cases of cheating but assured the public that measures were taken to address them.

The Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (Kessha), led by Chairman Willy Kuria, urged Knec to ensure fairness in marking and eliminate external influences. The association also proposed stopping school rankings, which they believe add undue pressure and foster malpractice.

“Promotion criteria for teachers should shift from academic performance to holistic student development,” Kuria suggested. He called on the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) to revise policies linking promotions to examination results.

The principals also appealed for the depoliticization of education, emphasizing the need to shield exams from political interference to ensure credibility.

Since the reforms initiated by former Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i in 2016, KCSE results have been released promptly after marking. The reforms aimed to curb delays, which were historically blamed for enabling result manipulation.

Knec is also analyzing results for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), taken by Grade 6 learners as part of the transition to junior secondary.