Education Reform Initiates Reduction in Learning Areas and Lessons

A reduction in the number of lessons and learning areas has been initiated in Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and Junior Secondary Schools.

According to a notice from the State Department for Basic Education, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) is undertook the rationalization of learning areas and curriculum designs to address concerns related to the scope and integration of subjects, content overload, and overlaps in Basic Education.

In Lower Primary (Grade 1-3), the number of learning areas has been streamlined from nine to seven. This adjustment results in a reduction in the number of lessons per week from 35 to 31. Hygiene and Nutrition Activities will be integrated into Environmental Activities, forming a learning area with four lessons. Creative Arts will now encompass aspects of Art, Craft, Music, and Physical Education, totaling seven lessons.

For Upper Primary (Grade 4-6), the number of learning areas has been reduced from ten to eight. Learners will now have 35 lessons per week, down from 40. Agriculture and Home Science have been merged into Agriculture and Nutrition, consisting of four lessons. Creative Arts combines Art and Craft, Music, and Physical Education with a total of seven lessons.

In Junior Secondary school, the learning areas have been reduced from 14 to nine. All learners will take nine core subjects, resulting in a reduction in lessons from 45 to 40 per week. Integrated Science and Health Education have been integrated into a single learning area named Integrated Science. Social Studies and Life Skills Education will be consolidated into one subject called Social Studies, offering four lessons per week. Agriculture and Nutrition will now cover Agriculture and Home Science. Pre-technical studies, Computer Studies, and Business Studies have been integrated into Pre-Technical Studies, featuring four lessons per week. Creative Arts and Sports will incorporate PE and Sports, Visual Arts, and Performing Arts.

The Ministry has clarified that learning areas in Pre-primary will remain unchanged.