Quit Tobacco And Start The New Year Healthier – MoH

The Ministry of Health has urged the public to quite tobacco products.

Through an update on December 25, 2024, the ministry said tobacco products contribute to mental health issues like anxiety and depression.

“Consider designated outdoor areas for smokers to reduce exposure to secondhand smoke,” the notice reads.

Effects of Tobacco on Health

Tobacco use is one of the most significant public health challenges worldwide, contributing to millions of preventable illnesses and deaths. Despite awareness campaigns and stringent regulations, many people continue to consume tobacco in various forms, including cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarettes. The health effects of tobacco are far-reaching, impacting nearly every organ in the body and reducing overall quality of life.

One of the most immediate impacts of tobacco is on respiratory health. Tobacco smoke contains harmful substances such as tar, carbon monoxide, and nicotine, which damage the lungs and airways. This damage leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a progressive condition characterized by chronic bronchitis and emphysema. Smoking is also the leading cause of lung cancer, responsible for nearly 85% of cases globally. Additionally, tobacco use exacerbates asthma symptoms, making it more difficult for individuals to manage the condition effectively.

Tobacco use also poses serious risks to cardiovascular health. The chemicals in tobacco smoke damage the inner lining of blood vessels, causing them to narrow and harden, a condition known as atherosclerosis. This increases the risk of heart attacks and strokes. Smoking raises blood pressure and puts extra strain on the heart, further elevating the likelihood of cardiovascular complications.

The carcinogenic properties of tobacco extend beyond the lungs. Smoking and chewing tobacco are major contributors to cancers of the mouth, throat, esophagus, stomach, bladder, pancreas, and kidneys. The chemicals in tobacco disrupt cellular DNA, promoting the uncontrolled growth of cancerous cells in various organs.

Reproductive health is another area significantly affected by tobacco use. For men, smoking reduces sperm quality and count, leading to infertility. In women, tobacco use during pregnancy increases the risk of complications such as miscarriage, premature birth, low birth weight, and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Nicotine, the addictive substance in tobacco, exerts profound effects on mental health. While it may offer temporary relief from stress, it often exacerbates anxiety and depression in the long term. Tobacco addiction is notoriously difficult to overcome, trapping users in a cycle of dependency. Long-term smoking is also linked to cognitive decline and an increased risk of dementia.

Tobacco use weakens the immune system, making individuals more vulnerable to infections like pneumonia and chronic bronchitis. Smokers also experience slower recovery times from wounds and surgeries due to impaired immune function.

The economic and social effects of tobacco use are equally significant. The treatment of tobacco-related illnesses places a heavy burden on healthcare systems, while lost productivity due to illness and premature death affects economies worldwide. Socially, smoking is increasingly stigmatized due to its association with health risks and environmental damage.

Quitting tobacco, even after prolonged use, can significantly improve health outcomes. The body begins to heal almost immediately, with improvements in lung function, cardiovascular health, and overall well-being over time. Public health campaigns, stricter regulations, and accessible cessation programs play a crucial role in reducing tobacco use and its associated harms.