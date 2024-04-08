Tragedy as Egerton University Student is Found Dead After Suspected Suicide 

There was a somber mood at Egerton University after a student was found dead following a suspected suicide incident.

Police said the body of Collins Mutua Kimathi, 23 was found hanging from a tree within the university’s botanic garden.

Security officials found the body on Saturday evening, officials said.

He was a student at Egerton University who was undertaking an agriculture business management course.

His personal belongings were found at the scene.

No suicide note was found. The motive of the incident is yet to be known.

The body was moved to Egerton Mortuary awaiting postmortem and other investigations, police said.

Cases of suicide have been on the rise amid calls to take action to address the trend.

The majority of the victims were male, police reports say.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties, and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

WHO rates suicide as a serious global public health issue that is among the top 20 leading causes of death worldwide.

Kenya ranks position 114 among the 175 countries with the highest suicide rates.

The government has launched initiatives to address the menace.