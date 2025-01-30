Eight Israeli and Thai hostages released from Gaza

Eight more hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been released amid chaotic scenes as part of the ceasefire deal with Israel.

Three Israelis and five Thai nationals were handed over to the Red Cross by Hamas before being transferred to Israeli forces and taken to Israel.

A total of 110 Palestinians were later released from Israeli prisons, including 32 with life sentences and 30 minors.

Israel delayed their release in response to the way the hostages were treated as they were handed over.

Thursday’s releases mean 15 hostages have been freed since the ceasefire came into effect on 19 January. Eighty-two are still being held.

Israeli soldier Agam Berger, 20, was the first to be released on Thursday – led by masked gunmen through a scene of rubble in a stage-managed event in Jabalia, in the north of Gaza.

Crowds of civilians were kept back by armed Hamas fighters as she appeared on a platform and was given a certificate, before being passed to the Red Cross.

She was one of seven women from an unarmed unit of observers who were kidnapped on 7 October 2023, and the last remaining in Gaza.

In Tel Aviv’s Hostages Square, crowds watching on a big screen cheered.

“I’m thrilled… to see her face, to see her going back to her family. It’s exciting,” Yahel Oren, who served in the same unit as Ms Berger a decade ago, told the BBC.

Photos released by the Israeli military showed her hugging four other young women from the unit who were released in the previous exchange on Saturday.

In a statement, her family said they could now “begin the healing process” but that “the recovery will not be complete until all the hostages return home”.

About two hours later, in Khan Younis in the south of Gaza, the seven other hostages were brought out amid chaotic scenes.

They were led by armed fighters through crowds of cheering spectators, many filming with mobile phones, before being handed over to the Red Cross in waiting vehicles.

It took place symbolically in front of the remains of the home – bombed by Israel – of late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, the architect of the 7 October attacks. Sinwar was killed by Israeli troops in Rafah in October 2024.

“There was a lot of chaos, there was a lot of pushing,” a journalist who covered the handover told the BBC. There were chants of Sinwar’s name and for Hamas, he said.

A woman in the crowd said she was “proud of Gaza’s men and Gaza’s resistance”.

In Tel Aviv, people watched anxiously, as they held Israeli flags and photos of the hostages.

In addition to Ms Berger, Israeli civilians Arbel Yehud, 29, and Gadi Moses, 80, and Thai agricultural workers Pongsak Thaenna, Sathian Suwannakham, Watchara Sriaoun, Bannawat Seathao and Surasak Lamnao were freed.

In a sign of the precariousness of the ceasefire, the release of the prisoners was paused by Israel until it received assurances that the scenes which accompanied the release of the hostages in Khan Younis would not be repeated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the “shocking scenes” were “additional proof of the inconceivable brutality of the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

The prime minster’s office later said it had since received from mediators “a commitment that a safe exit will be guaranteed for our hostages” yet to be released.

The postponement was the latest hitch to hit the delicate and complex reciprocal steps which Israel and Hamas have committed to under the terms of the ceasefire.

Israel delayed by two days allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to return to northern Gaza after Hamas failed to include Arbel Yehud in the previous round of hostage releases on 25 January.

Two hundred and fifty-one people were taken captive when Hamas attacked Israel on 7 October 2023, killing about 1,200 people. The attack triggered a war which has devastated Gaza.

Israel’s 15-month military offensive killed 47,460 Palestinians in the territory, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry.

Before Thursday, 290 Palestinian prisoners – ranging from those serving long sentences for bombings and other attacks to teenagers held without charge – had been released under the ceasefire.

Most have returned to the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, while about 70 of the most serious offenders have been deported.

