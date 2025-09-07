Eight robbery suspects arrested, AK47 rifle recovered in Kiserian

At least eight suspects were at the weekend arrested in an operation that was staged in Nairobi and Kajiado areas over a series of robberies in the Kiserian area.

The suspects were arrested on September 5 in Mwea -Kagio Kirinyaga County and Rimpa areas of Kiserian, Kajiado over the incidents reported on August 9, 2025, August 22, 2025, August 23, 2025 and September 1, 2025.

A police car being used in the missions was recovered alongside a sellotape, assorted mobile phones, surgical gloves, an AK47 rifle with eight bullets, a police pocket phone, an axe, a police baton and a metal rod.

The latest incident had happened on September 1 when a gang raided the home of a businessman and robbed his family of cash and other valuables in a dramatic incident in Kiserian, Kajiado County.

Locals feared this could be an indication of the return of gangs who used to terrorise them that sparked a protest and heavy police reaction in 2006.

The gang went to the home in Kahuho village in the area and held a family hostage for hours as they robbed them.

Witnesses said one of the six men wore military fatigue and three of them were armed with AK47 rifles. The gang held eight family members hostage before robbing them of three laptops, transferred Sh12,000 from stolen mobile phones, Sh200,000 in cash and assorted electronic goods.

And to scare the family, one of the suspects fired one round of ammunition which hit and cracked the floor tiles.

They picked up the spent cartridge and left with it, police and the family said.

Police said no one was injured during the drama and that the gang escaped the scene after two hours of torture.

The area was in 2006 badly affected by suspected thugs who terrorized locals forcing some of them to move out of the same area for their safety.